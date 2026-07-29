© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Medicare expands availability for GLP-1 weight loss drugs. A KU doctor explains what to know

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program expands access to medication like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss.
David Trinks
/
Unsplash
The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program expands access to medication like Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss.

A University of Kansas Medical Center doctor said interest in GLP-1 medication, like Ozempic, has grown since Medicare expanded covered treatments. As of July 1, the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program will allow doctors to prescribe the drugs for weight management.

More Medicare recipients are now eligible to get coverage for GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, for weight loss under a new Bridge pilot program.

As of July 1, patients only have to pay a $50 copay that does not count towards their deductible, out-of-pocket, or cost-sharing assistance.

“Nationally, they're seeing that prescriptions have really, really increased when this opportunity began,” said Dr. Sarah Stolte, an assistant professor of internal medicine and division director of obesity medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

GLP-1s have been on the market to help manage Type 2 diabetes since the early 2000s. In the last decade, the drugs have skyrocketed in popularity for their weight loss properties.

But prior to the program, GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) medications were not approved for weight loss under the Medicare Part D plan without the presence of a comorbidity, such as Type 2 diabetes or sleep apnea. (Patients with a comorbidity currently being treated, will not qualify for the Bridge program.)

“They are incredibly successful when it comes to weight reduction,” Stolte said. “Almost all individuals will see at least 5% total body weight reduction on these types of medications.”

Stolte said the medication helps the body absorb and store insulin, slows the movement of food through a person's gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and reduces food noise.

More than 40% of adults in the U.S. are obese, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

With the rise of GLP-1 drugs, Stolte said there has been a national improvement in obesity levels, but it doesn’t fix the problem.

“This is not correcting obesity,” Stolte said. “This is managing obesity, just like any other chronic disease.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUniversity of Kansas Medical CenterHealthobesityMedicareweight loss
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR