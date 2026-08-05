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Up To Date

Seeing more ‘Stop the Chop’ signs around Kansas City? Campaign to rename Chiefs goes even bigger

By Brian Ellison,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A large billboard reads "Kansas City deserves a team and brand that honors all of us. The time is now! Change the name and stop the chop!"
Gaylene Crouser
The Kansas City Indian Center usually puts up the "Stop the Chop" signs around Indigenous Peoples' Day and Native American Heritage Month, but they went up earlier this year for the World Cup.

Capitalizing on the World Cup, the Kansas City Indian Center put out even more billboards this year calling on the Kansas City Chiefs to change their name and stop stereotypical practices like the “tomahawk chop.” Activists argue that the move to a new stadium is the perfect opportunity to address the longstanding complaints.

Every year, the Kansas City Indian Center puts up billboards in the fall that call on the Kansas City Chiefs football team to change their name and stop the so-called “tomahawk chop.” 

Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Center, said that the billboards could be seen a little earlier and more widely than usual this year because of the World Cup.

“It was a little more than we normally do just because of the opportunity based on the number of people that we were expecting to be able to see them,” Crouser told KCUR’s Up To Date.

For decades, activists have demanded the Chiefs and other teams that use Native American imagery intervene against stereotypical practices like the “chop” — when fans raise and lower their arms in a chopping motion while chanting along to fake words.

Crouser said people have come up to her to ask what exactly is being said in the chant, because they think it means something. Although the chant is fake, she says the damage is real.

“Our songs do have meaning and hundreds of languages, but that (chant) doesn't. It's a stereotypical Hollywood kind of chant and it freezes us into kind of this primitive image,” Crouser said.

Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium do the "tomahawk chop" during the second half of the 2022 AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium do the "tomahawk chop" during the second half of the 2022 AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Indian Center started as a grassroots organization in the 1970s and serves Indigenous Americans in the Kansas City metro by providing youth programs, a food pantry, counseling and cultural events.

The Center is also part of the Not In Our Honor Coalition, which began in 2005 when students at the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University organized at a Chiefs game to protest Native American imagery in sports.

Crouser said she thinks that as plans move forward on a new Chiefs stadium in Kansas, which the team says will be open by the 2031 NFL season, now is a prime opportunity for to re-examine its name and practices.

  • Gaylene Crouser, Kansas City Indian Center executive director and citizen of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Tags
Up To Date PodcastIndigenousKansas City ChiefsHaskell Indian NationsfootballAdvocacyWorld CupWorld Cup KCNative Americans
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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