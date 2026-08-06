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Missouri anti-redistricting group sues to force November vote on Republican redistricting

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A man stands at a podium and holds a microphone. People behind him hold signs that say "People not politicians."
Celisa Calacal
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KCUR 89.3
Missouri Democratic state Rep. Wick Thomas, who represents the Historic Northeast in the statehouse, speaks out against the Republican redistricting plan. People Not Politicians is now asking a court to place its initiative on the November ballot.

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins refused to certify a ballot initiative aimed at undoing the new congressional maps drawn by Republican legislators. Those maps carved up Kansas City in an effort to oust Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, and this rejection sets up another legal battle ahead of November’s high-stakes midterms.

Many Kansas Citians voted in new congressional districts during Tuesday’s primaries. But whether they’ll vote in those same districts come November is still to be determined.

Republicans in the Missouri General Assembly drew and passed new congressional maps last year aimed at adding another Republican to Missouri’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. The central target was Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, and longtime Kansas City-based Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

Those maps have survived a series of legal challenges, but a group called People Not Politicians gathered more than 300,000 signatures supporting a referendum that would put the maps up for a statewide vote.

But right at the deadline Tuesday, Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins declined to certify the ballot measure. He argues the referendum isn’t allowed because the Missouri Constitution doesn’t expressly permit it — a mirror image of the arguments that Republican leaders made to defend mid-decade redistricting in the first place.

“It doesn't matter if there was one signature or 500 million signatures. The fact of the matter is, I ruled it insufficient because it is unconstitutional,” Hoskins told KCUR’s Up To Date.

People Not Politician Deputy Director Emily Gerber, right, and executive director Richard von Glahn, second from left, hold signs decrying the state's attempt to gerrymander its congressional map to favor Republicans on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Capitol in Jefferson City. Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected People Not Politicians' bid to put a 2025 congressional map up for a referendum, which the group plans to appeal.
Politics, Elections and Government
Hoskins rejects Missouri congressional redistricting map referendum, setting up court fight
Jason Rosenbaum

Hoskins also refused to certify petition signatures for another ballot initiative, known as Respect Missouri Voters, that would have made it harder for lawmakers to undo ballot initiatives passed by voters. That measure gained steam after the Missouri General Assembly undid parts of a minimum wage and paid leave ballot measure just months after voters approved it.

Richard von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians, called Hoskins’ move “pathetic.” He’s confident Missourians will be able to vote on the referendum on Nov. 3.

“He's been an obstructionist throughout this entire process and is trying to operate as a single-person veto over the wishes of over 305,000 Missourians that signed a perfectly legal petition,” von Glahn said.

People Not Politicians has filed a lawsuit in response to Hoskins’ decision, asking a Cole County judge to put the referendum on the ballot, and to block the use of the new congressional maps in November’s general election.

Missouri state law dictates Sept. 8 as the deadline to add any measure to the ballot.

  • Richard von Glahn, People Not Politicians
  • Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins
Tags
Up To Date PodcastredistrictingMissouriMissouri Secretary of State
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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