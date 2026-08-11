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Up To Date

What to know about Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota's federal indictment

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man in a grey suit with a gold tie stands behind a podium.
Grace Hills
/
KCUR
Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota on December 4, 2025.

Jackson County government has developed a reputation for pervasive corruption. The most recent blow was the federal indictment of Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, who is accused of trying to bribe a rival candidate.

Last week, Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota was indicted on federal bribery charges.

Federal officials say LeVota allegedly tried to convince another candidate for Jackson County executive to withdraw from the race in exchange for a role in county government. LeVota denies the charges and is pleading not guilty.

For years, Jackson County government has developed a reputation for pervasive corruption. Kacen Bayless, who is reporting on the indictment for The Kansas City Star, told KCUR's Up To Date that the indictment placed LeVota at the "center of the chaos he had previously promised to solve."

"When he was sworn in as executive in October, he made this illustrative promise that there was a light at the end of a dark tunnel for Jackson County," Bayless said. "And then obviously, 10 months later, he was standing in front of a podium apologizing for bringing another stain to Jackson County while also obviously denying the charges against him."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJackson County ExecutivePhil LeVotacorruptionLaw
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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