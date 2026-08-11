What to know about Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota's federal indictment

Last week, Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota was indicted on federal bribery charges.

Federal officials say LeVota allegedly tried to convince another candidate for Jackson County executive to withdraw from the race in exchange for a role in county government. LeVota denies the charges and is pleading not guilty.

For years, Jackson County government has developed a reputation for pervasive corruption. Kacen Bayless, who is reporting on the indictment for The Kansas City Star, told KCUR's Up To Date that the indictment placed LeVota at the "center of the chaos he had previously promised to solve."

"When he was sworn in as executive in October, he made this illustrative promise that there was a light at the end of a dark tunnel for Jackson County," Bayless said. "And then obviously, 10 months later, he was standing in front of a podium apologizing for bringing another stain to Jackson County while also obviously denying the charges against him."

