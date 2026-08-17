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Up To Date

Could a Kansas Democrat finally win a U.S. Senate seat after 9 decades of Republicans?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man wearing an orange shirt and blue hat, shakes the hand of a man, Rev. Adam Hamilton. Hamilton is shaking the man's hand while holding a bible and phone in his other hand.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Rev. Adam Hamilton is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.

The GOP has dominated U.S. Senate elections in Kansas since the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. But Washburn University political scientist Bob Beatty says Democrat Adam Hamilton could make this November’s election against incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall unusually competitive.

Since 1932, Republicans have won every U.S. Senate election in Kansas. It is, by far, the longest winning streak of its kind in the upper chamber of Congress.

However, political scientist Bob Beatty of Washburn University believes the race between incumbent Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and Democrat Rev. Adam Hamilton is going to become a critical matchup to watch in this year’s midterms.

Beatty thinks that Hamilton’s ability to communicate — which he honed as a pastor — has helped him tremendously in his campaign. Plus, he has been a very successful fundraiser so far.

“He did jump in the race and raised a million dollars in one week,” Beatty told KCUR's Up To Date. “And I knew immediately that we've got a race in Kansas.”

Photos of Adam Hamilton and Roger Marshall
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas Senate race set: Democrat Adam Hamilton to take on Republican Sen. Roger Marshall
Zach Boblitt

While Kansans have only sent Republicans to the Senate over all this time, Democrats have been elected governor of Kansas just as often as Republicans since the 1950s — with current Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly winning two terms in a row.

“That's probably the number one question of Kansas politics, because we get elections every several years, and we know that the Democrats win in the governorship,” Beatty explained.

But right now, Beatty sees Republican Ty Masterson having the upper hand over Democratic nominee Cindy Holscher in the race to become the state's next governor.

“No new Democrat has been able to win an election to follow a Democrat that was in office," Beatty said. "That's sort of an odd way to say it, but it's just the fact that if we get a Democrat, maybe even a very popular Democrat, going back to Kathleen Sebelius and, you know, others like John Carlin, the next Democrat that runs has not been able to win.”

  • Bob Beatty, political science professor, Washburn University
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Up To Date PodcastKansas politicsKansas elections 2026politicsGovernmentU.S. SenateKansas GovernorPastor Adam HamiltonRoger Marshall
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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