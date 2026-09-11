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Up To Date

A mental health crisis in a Kansas jail shouldn’t have ended Charles Adair’s life

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A portrait of Charles Adair, who died after a deputy kneeled on his back in the Wyandotte County jail, is displayed at a news conference held by his family and their attorneys at Friendship Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2025.
Heather Hollingsworth
/
AP
A portrait of Charles Adair, who died after a deputy kneeled on his back in the Wyandotte County jail, is displayed at a news conference held by his family and their attorneys at Friendship Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Charles Adair was in the midst of a mental health emergency when he turned himself into law enforcement for old traffic warrants. If sheriff’s deputies at the Wyandotte County, Kansas, jail had followed protocol for a mental health crisis, it might have prevented Adair’s death — which was ruled a homicide due to being restrained with a knee on his back.

Charles Adair died in the Wyandotte County, Kansas, jail when a sheriff’s deputy knelt on his back during a mental health crisis.

The killing of Black men by law enforcement officers in America often brings up allegations that officers violated their racial civil rights. But Melinda Henneberger, a journalist and author of Kansas City Stack, said another civil rights violation shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Being in a mental health crisis is a civil rights violation when it's not handled properly by authorities,” Henneberger told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While in custody at the Wyandotte County jail last year, Adair self-reported schizophrenia and displayed signs of mental illness.

Adair had incoherent speech, threw himself from his wheelchair and exhibited other impulsive behaviors.

He was considered noncompliant and restrained face down on his bed while deputy Richard Fatherley knelt on his back, killing Adair by mechanical asphyxia.

“We're paying all this attention to, was excessive force used,” Henneberger said. “What about paying some attention to … could the use of force have been avoided altogether?”

Henneberger reports, protocol called for officers to call a crisis co-responder or refer Adair to Rainbow Services, Inc., a crisis stabilization center.

“If they had followed their own policy, there's every chance Charles Adair could still be alive,” Henneberger said. “This doesn't obviate the first way in which there was a civil rights violation. This doubles it.”

A judge dismissed all charges against Fatherley last month.

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Up To Date PodcastCharles AdairCharles AdairWyandotte CountyWyandotte County Sheriff's DepartmentKansaspolice
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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