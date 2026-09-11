A mental health crisis in a Kansas jail shouldn’t have ended Charles Adair’s life

Charles Adair died in the Wyandotte County, Kansas, jail when a sheriff’s deputy knelt on his back during a mental health crisis.

The killing of Black men by law enforcement officers in America often brings up allegations that officers violated their racial civil rights . But Melinda Henneberger, a journalist and author of Kansas City Stack , said another civil rights violation shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Being in a mental health crisis is a civil rights violation when it's not handled properly by authorities,” Henneberger told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While in custody at the Wyandotte County jail last year, Adair self-reported schizophrenia and displayed signs of mental illness.

Adair had incoherent speech, threw himself from his wheelchair and exhibited other impulsive behaviors.

He was considered noncompliant and restrained face down on his bed while deputy Richard Fatherley knelt on his back, killing Adair by mechanical asphyxia.

“We're paying all this attention to, was excessive force used,” Henneberger said. “What about paying some attention to … could the use of force have been avoided altogether?”

Henneberger reports , protocol called for officers to call a crisis co-responder or refer Adair to Rainbow Services, Inc ., a crisis stabilization center.

“If they had followed their own policy, there's every chance Charles Adair could still be alive,” Henneberger said. “This doesn't obviate the first way in which there was a civil rights violation. This doubles it.”

A judge dismissed all charges against Fatherley last month.

