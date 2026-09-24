The Moth celebrates two years of StorySLAMs in Kansas City

It's been two years since The Moth brought it's StorySLAM, an open-mic storytelling event, to Kansas City. Each month, people gather at Knuckleheads in Kansas City's east bottoms to share true stories from their own lives based around the given theme.

Glenn North, host of the Kansas City SLAMS, told KCUR's Up To Date he sees The Moth as a community building organization that gives strangers the opportunity to be vulnerable with one another.

"They're personal stories, and they range from the very comical to the very tragic, and everywhere in between," North said. "The audience is always so supportive. It really is something that I think is special."

Outside his work as host, North is the director of inclusive learning and creative impact at the Museum of Kansas City. He also serves as the Poet Laureate of the Historic 18th and Vine district.

" Kansas City is chock-full of amazing stories, and I think that we don't always do a great job of sharing those stories with the broader public," North said.

Zach Perez is the regional producer for the Kansas City Moth and works as the audience engagement specialist for KCUR. He said Kansas City is unique as a host city in that shows continue to draw in major crowds month after month.

" I'm very happy that we've been able to stay at Knuckleheads for as long as we have," he said. "Usually after the first year most cities downsize their location. "

Perez said their ability to attract both regulars and newcomers has allowed them continuously fill the venue's largest room.

The next StorySLAM will take place on Oct. 5 and the theme for that night is "MAGIC." North said the theme mirrors the show itself.

"There is kind of a magic that happens when people share stories in that space. I mean, there really is a palpable energy that I've not experienced in other venues in the way that I do at The Moth," North said.

