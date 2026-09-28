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Your personal tick survival guide, from KCUR's Up From Dust

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen,
Mackenzie MartinSeth Jahraus
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Jessica Cornelison
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KCUR 89.3

What should you do when you find a tick on yourself? Don't freak out — we have you covered. From the KCUR Studios and Harvest Public Media podcast Up From Dust, a team of scientists help answer that question, plus how to avoid it in the first place.

You know that moment of panic when you find a tick on yourself? Well, the KCUR Studios and Harvest Public Media podcast Up From Dust assembled a crack team of tick scientists to tell us exactly what to do when that happens — and better yet, how to avoid it in the first place. We’ll learn what repellents to use, why clothes dryers are tick kryptonite, and (gulp) how to properly remove the pesky creatures.

Resources:

This episode was cohosted by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen. Seth Jahraus mixed the episode and helped produce it. Editing by Martin and Shahla Farzan.

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Up To Date Podcastticksenvironment
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer-fall intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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