Your personal tick survival guide, from KCUR's Up From Dust
What should you do when you find a tick on yourself? Don't freak out — we have you covered. From the KCUR Studios and Harvest Public Media podcast Up From Dust, a team of scientists help answer that question, plus how to avoid it in the first place.
You know that moment of panic when you find a tick on yourself? Well, the KCUR Studios and Harvest Public Media podcast Up From Dust assembled a crack team of tick scientists to tell us exactly what to do when that happens — and better yet, how to avoid it in the first place. We’ll learn what repellents to use, why clothes dryers are tick kryptonite, and (gulp) how to properly remove the pesky creatures.
Resources:
- EPA tool to search for EPA-regulated tick repellents
- Get help from University of Rhode Island identifying a tick by submitting a photo
- Properly remove a tick! Video by University of Rhode Island
- Which tick species live where in the U.S.? Here's a Mayo Clinic guide
- A tick field guide that shows what each tick looks like
- Interactive CDC case map for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases
- Alpha-gal case map
- KBIA's news series on alpha-gal syndrome
- The Ohio State Buckeye tick lab
This episode was cohosted by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen. Seth Jahraus mixed the episode and helped produce it. Editing by Martin and Shahla Farzan.