Independence’s historic, long-vacant Englewood Theater will start renovations soon

Brent Schondelmeyer’s nonprofit Friends of Englewood Theater hopes that an upcoming renovation project will make Independence’s iconic Englewood Theater operational once again.

The theater closed in 2007, and sat vacant for nearly 20 years until the group purchased it back in 2025.

Englewood Theater first opened in 1949, and its eclectic history even included a period as a country music venue called the Kansas City Opry. A number of well-known artists performed there, such as George Strait, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith and Garth Brooks.

Earlier this year, the theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places , which would make it eligible for a 35% state historic preservation tax credit.

“The availability of these tax credits provides the foundation for financing of the project, " Schondelmeyer told KCUR’s Up to Date, “The tax credits say, ‘Well, here's, you know, this significant amount of capital that's available for this project.’ So the Friends of Englewood Theater hope to use the tax credits to finance the first phase of renovations on the theater.”

Jackson County Historical Society Seating inside the Englewood Theater in Independence, Missouri, which was closed in 2007.

The project’s first phase is slated to begin in early 2027. It could bring a number of updates to the building, such as renovations to the lobby and the addition of office space on the theater’s mezzanine.

“The most exciting thing is actually getting the neon sign turned back on,” Schondelmeyer said.

Friends of Englewood Theater has partnered with Heran Companies and DRAW Architecture for the renovations.

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Friends of Englewood Theater will host a screening of Todd Norris’s 1998 horror film, “The Paranormal.” Norris used Englewood Theater as a location in the film.

Tickets cost $10, with proceeds going to support Friends of Englewood Theater’s mission.