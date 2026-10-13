Kansas City, Kansas, mayor asks voters to pass 2 sales taxes: 'We have to invest in ourselves'

Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, have two sales taxes to consider on the November ballot.

One is a 1/4th-cent sales tax that would apply to all of Wyandotte County for the purpose of providing healthcare services and addressing homelessness.

Here's how the language will appear on the ballot:

"Shall the following be adopted? Shall Wyandotte County, Kansas (the “County”), be authorized to impose a one-quarter percent (0.25%) countywide retailers’ sales tax (the “Sales Tax”) for the purpose of financing the costs of providing health care services including, but not limited to, indigent care, behavioral health, substance abuse, preventive health care services, and the County Health Department, collection of such Sales Tax to commence on April 1, 2027, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, pursuant to the authority of K.S.A. 12-187 et seq., as amended?"

The other, a 3/8th-cent sales tax that would apply just to the city of Kansas City, Kansas, would fund both park improvement projects and infrastructure projects.

Here's how the language will appear on the ballot:

"Shall the following be adopted? Shall the City of Kansas City, Kansas, be authorized to impose an additional three-eighths of one percent citywide retailers' sales tax the proceeds of which shall be used for the purposes of financing park capital improvement projects, including parks, community centers and trails, the collection of such Sales Tax commencing on April 1, 2027, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, and terminating ten years after its commencement?""

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What led to the ballot measures

Christal Watson, the mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, supports both of the measures.

She told KCUR's Up To Date that she believes the quarter-cent healthcare and homelessness sales tax is necessary because Wyandotte County has long been one of the “unhealthiest” in the state of Kansas.

“I am really excited about the opportunity for us to look at how we address healthcare in our community and make sure that it is accessible for as many of our residents as possible,” she said.

If approved, the tax would be in effect for 10 years, bringing in $12 million annually . It would address a wide range of issues beyond just healthcare needs.

“Outside of healthcare, community health, also to address homelessness more in a holistic manner," Watson said. "Of course, this will serve Kansas City, Kansas, Bonner Springs, and Edwardsville because this is a county tax, and really some of the services will be within our health department. We'll address some chronic illnesses. There'll be a survey done to just really determine where our most health needs are, and we'll use that funding for programs as well.”

When it comes to the three-eighth-cent sales tax for infrastructure and parks, Watson thinks that Kansas City, Kansas, needs “significant support” in those areas. The tax would bring in an estimated $16 million per year.

“I think we’ve been behind the wheel, if you will, when it comes to roads and bridges and highways,” she said. “I really hope that our community hears this loud and clear, that we haven't always had adequate funding for either (parks or infrastructure). And because of cuts in the past, those departments suffer the most. So, I'm hoping that we'll look more at how we can meet the needs for infrastructure and fix all those potholes.”

These sales tax ballot measures come at a time when many Wyandotte County residents are feeling financial pressures. Property tax hikes are also already expected to go up in the county next year .

Despite those realities, Watson said she supports these sales tax votes because “we have to invest in ourselves.”

“I think that's the perspective that we have to look at it, and we can't expect for other people to come in and do this for us,” Watson explained. “We have to be held accountable for what we want in our own community, and I'm hoping that the community understands and can relate to that, and they are willing to make that investment just as much as I am as a resident.”

Christal Watson, mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas