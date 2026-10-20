Kansas attorney general candidate Chris Mann said he’s focused on service, not a political agenda

In a rematch of the 2022 Kansas attorney general election, Democrat Chris Mann and Republican incumbent Kris Kobach are locked in a tight race ahead of Nov. 3.

Kobach won the last election against Mann by less than 16,000 votes .

Mann said his career has always been focused on public service, and the office of attorney general is a way he can continue to serve and fight for Kansans.

“So my intention when I come into office is not to have any political agenda, to make sure that I am truly bringing a public service approach, and that we're using our resources wisely to make the biggest impact for the people of Kansas,” Mann told KCUR’s Up To Date on Tuesday.

KCUR has reached out to the Kobach campaign for an interview, but has not received a response.

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Mann, a former police officer, accused Kobach of failing to adequately support law enforcement agencies.

The Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Mann in this election, marking the first time the union has endorsed a Democrat for the office in more than two decades .

If elected, Mann said he’ll also prioritize staffing the attorney general’s office and combating fraud.

Mann told Up To Date that he wants to work with the Kansas Legislature to create guardrails to prevent companies from using people’s data without authorization, and he will hold corporations accountable for deceptive pricing practices.

“Whether it's surge pricing or now concerns about grocery stores and other retail outlets adjusting prices based on a person's purchasing habits, those are things that we need to look into and make sure that people are getting a fair shake,” Mann said.

During a debate earlier this month hosted by the Johnson County Bar Association, Kobach expressed support for capital punishment. An ad run by the Kobach campaign claims Kansas will be less safe with Mann as attorney general, alluding that Mann opposes the death penalty.

Mann said the death penalty is the most expensive option, and has not proven to be effective in reducing violent crime. However, Mann said he will uphold the rule of law and not insert his opinions into the office if elected.

Kobach and outgoing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had a high profile legal dispute over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Mann accused Kobach of not standing up for Kansans on many fronts, and failing to protect people receiving SNAP benefits.

“I've spent my career fighting for the people of Kansas and in public service, and my opponent has spent his life running for almost every office in the state of Kansas, he's simply a politician who happened to end up in this office,” Mann said. “He's pushed his political agenda to the detriment of the people of Kansas.”



Chris Mann , Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general