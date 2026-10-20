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Kansas attorney general candidate Chris Mann said he’s focused on service, not a political agenda

By Zach Wilson,
Steve KraskeElizabeth Ruiz
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man wearing a blue sports coat is wearing a set of headphones, sitting inside a radio studio. He's talking and gesturing with his right hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Chris Mann, a Democrat, is hoping he can unseat incumbent Kris Kobach
for Kansas Attorney General. He spoke on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 20, 2026.

Democrat Chris Mann is running this November to unseat incumbent Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Mann said he’s focused on serving the people of Kansas and protecting customers, and argues that Kobach has prioritized his own political aims. Mann lost the same race against Kobach in 2022 by 1.6 points.

In a rematch of the 2022 Kansas attorney general election, Democrat Chris Mann and Republican incumbent Kris Kobach are locked in a tight race ahead of Nov. 3.

Kobach won the last election against Mann by less than 16,000 votes.

Mann said his career has always been focused on public service, and the office of attorney general is a way he can continue to serve and fight for Kansans.

“So my intention when I come into office is not to have any political agenda, to make sure that I am truly bringing a public service approach, and that we're using our resources wisely to make the biggest impact for the people of Kansas,” Mann told KCUR’s Up To Date on Tuesday.

KCUR has reached out to the Kobach campaign for an interview, but has not received a response.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Mann, a former police officer, accused Kobach of failing to adequately support law enforcement agencies.

The Kansas State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Mann in this election, marking the first time the union has endorsed a Democrat for the office in more than two decades.

If elected, Mann said he’ll also prioritize staffing the attorney general’s office and combating fraud.

Mann told Up To Date that he wants to work with the Kansas Legislature to create guardrails to prevent companies from using people’s data without authorization, and he will hold corporations accountable for deceptive pricing practices.

“Whether it's surge pricing or now concerns about grocery stores and other retail outlets adjusting prices based on a person's purchasing habits, those are things that we need to look into and make sure that people are getting a fair shake,” Mann said.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, pictured here in June 2024, said he intends to appeal a recent court decision that allows Kansans to change the gender markers on their driver's licenses.
Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas attorney general election: What to know about Kris Kobach and Chris Mann
Grace Hills

During a debate earlier this month hosted by the Johnson County Bar Association, Kobach expressed support for capital punishment. An ad run by the Kobach campaign claims Kansas will be less safe with Mann as attorney general, alluding that Mann opposes the death penalty.

Mann said the death penalty is the most expensive option, and has not proven to be effective in reducing violent crime. However, Mann said he will uphold the rule of law and not insert his opinions into the office if elected.

Kobach and outgoing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had a high profile legal dispute over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Mann accused Kobach of not standing up for Kansans on many fronts, and failing to protect people receiving SNAP benefits.

“I've spent my career fighting for the people of Kansas and in public service, and my opponent has spent his life running for almost every office in the state of Kansas, he's simply a politician who happened to end up in this office,” Mann said. “He's pushed his political agenda to the detriment of the people of Kansas.”

  • Chris Mann, Democratic candidate for Kansas attorney general

What's the deal, KC? Text KCUR your questions about the Nov. 3 election.

KCUR's new series is answering your most pressing questions about Kansas City's biggest issues. Early voting has begun across the Kansas City metro! When you go to cast your ballot, you’ll also be voting on local issues, too. What do you want to know about the KC-area races and questions at the city and county level? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777.

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Up To Date PodcastElectionsKansas elections 2026Kansas Attorney GeneralKris KobachpoliticsKansas politics
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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