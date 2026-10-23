Kansas U.S. Senate candidates try to appeal to voters who typically don’t turn out for midterms

U.S. Senate seats in Kansas are typically a shoo-in for a Republican candidate. But due to Trump administration policies affecting the economy , incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall is locked in a tight race with Democrat Adam Hamilton.

The outcome of the race could play a significant role in determining if Republicans maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate.

“This race is so close that this debate matters more than most debates would in an election cycle,” said Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, an associate professor of political science at Wichita State University.

The two candidates clashed Wednesday over Trump administration policies. Marshall lauded the president for delivering on promises of border security, lower taxes, a strong military and relief for the agriculture industry. Hamiliton faulted the president’s policies for creating higher fuel prices, unpredictable tariffs, alienating U.S. allies and a failed Iran war.

Middlewood said the base of each political party would claim victory in the debate, and its purpose wasn’t necessarily to sway voters to flip parties.

“Really, what the purpose of a debate is for candidates is to rile up their own base, to mobilize those voters to go to the polls on election day,” Middlewood said.

Midterm elections historically have lower turnout. With just under two weeks until the election, early voting in Kansas has more than doubled , according to the Associated Press.

In an Emerson College poll released in September, 48% of Kansans surveyed said the economy is the leading issue to them.

Middlewood said Hamilton’s message of leading from the middle will resonate with rural voters who don’t trust either political party and have been hurt by the current administration’s economic policies.

“Roger Marshall really needs to convince those strong Trump supporters to turn out and vote because it's not that they're going to vote for Adam Hamilton, but they're just more likely to not turn out and vote at all,” Middlewood said. “And Marshall really can't afford to let that happen in a race that is this close.”

