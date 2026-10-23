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Up To Date

Kansas U.S. Senate candidates try to appeal to voters who typically don’t turn out for midterms

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton participate in a debate in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, Pool)
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton participate in a debate in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

People who don’t typically vote in midterm elections were the target audience during the Wednesday night debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Democrat Adam Hamilton. The outcome of the race could help flip the balance of power in the Senate.

U.S. Senate seats in Kansas are typically a shoo-in for a Republican candidate. But due to Trump administration policies affecting the economy, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall is locked in a tight race with Democrat Adam Hamilton.

The outcome of the race could play a significant role in determining if Republicans maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate.

“This race is so close that this debate matters more than most debates would in an election cycle,” said Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, an associate professor of political science at Wichita State University.

The two candidates clashed Wednesday over Trump administration policies. Marshall lauded the president for delivering on promises of border security, lower taxes, a strong military and relief for the agriculture industry. Hamiliton faulted the president’s policies for creating higher fuel prices, unpredictable tariffs, alienating U.S. allies and a failed Iran war.

Middlewood said the base of each political party would claim victory in the debate, and its purpose wasn’t necessarily to sway voters to flip parties.

“Really, what the purpose of a debate is for candidates is to rile up their own base, to mobilize those voters to go to the polls on election day,” Middlewood said.

Midterm elections historically have lower turnout. With just under two weeks until the election, early voting in Kansas has more than doubled, according to the Associated Press.

In an Emerson College poll released in September, 48% of Kansans surveyed said the economy is the leading issue to them.

Middlewood said Hamilton’s message of leading from the middle will resonate with rural voters who don’t trust either political party and have been hurt by the current administration’s economic policies.

“Roger Marshall really needs to convince those strong Trump supporters to turn out and vote because it's not that they're going to vote for Adam Hamilton, but they're just more likely to not turn out and vote at all,” Middlewood said. “And Marshall really can't afford to let that happen in a race that is this close.”

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Up To Date PodcastU.S. SenateKansasElectionsKansas elections 2026Roger MarshallAdam Hamiltondebate
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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