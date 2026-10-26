© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton blasts Trump's tariffs for hurting Kansas businesses

By Zach Wilson,
Steve Kraske
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:58 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the country, announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate on April 30, 2026, in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Anna Kaminski
/
Kansas Reflector
Adam Hamilton, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, is the pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the country.

Kansas is just over one week away from the 2026 midterm election. Pastor Adam Hamilton, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Kansas, spoke to KCUR's Up To Date about his focus on “leading from the middle” and his frustration with the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

The race between Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and his Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton is one of the closest races in the country right now. It has garnered significant national attention, especially in recent weeks, as one of the elections that could determine who controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Throughout the campaign, Hamilton has often referred to himself as an “independent-minded” Democrat.

“When anything goes to the extreme, I find myself bristling a bit,” Hamilton said on KCUR's Up To Date on Monday. “I understand why, you know, sometimes things go far to the left or far to the right, but I think where we really stand and where we find the greatest opportunity for change is standing somewhere in the middle.”

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

One of the key policy position of the Hamilton campaign has been opposition to the Trump administration's approach to international relations. Hamilton has argued against both the war in Iran and the economic impact of the widespread use of tariffs — both of which Marshall has supported.

“On Truth Social, the president announces a tariff at 2 in the morning, and when he announces those tariffs, he adds an insult to it. Like, ‘Bombardier makes terrible airplanes, crummy airplanes.’ Well, (Kansas is) the U.S. headquarters of Bombardier in Wichita. 1,500 jobs are dependent upon that,” Hamilton said.

“So, you insult your No. 2 trading partner, who we export $4 billion worth of goods to Canada. You insult them, you slap a tariff on them. They slap a reciprocal tariff, and then they start (thinking) maybe we need to do business with other people instead of America. This is just… this is bad.”

Hamilton, a pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, has worn his faith on his sleeve during this campaign. But, while he says faith would guide him in his work if elected, Hamilton also believes strongly in the separation of church and state.

“I'm running for the United States Senate, not to be the chaplain of the Senate or the United Methodist Pastor of America. I'm really running because I think our constitution is under assault right now," Hamilton said.

KCUR’s Up To Date has reached out repeatedly to Roger Marshall’s campaign for an interview but has not heard back. That offer still stands.

What's the deal, KC? Text KCUR your questions about the Nov. 3 election.

KCUR's new series is answering your most pressing questions about Kansas City's biggest issues. Voting is underway in Missouri and Kansas! What are your last-minute questions about the candidates, amendments and other races on your ballot? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas elections 2026ElectionspoliticsU.S. SenateAdam HamiltonKansasRoger Marshall
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR