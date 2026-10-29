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Up To Date

Kansas City University president says Trump’s student loan limits will worsen the doctor shortage

By Elizabeth Ruiz,
Steve Kraske
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Carlos Moreno
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KCUR
Dr. Marc Hahn, president and CEO of Kansas City University, talks on Oct. 28, 2026 on KCUR's Up To Date about how the new loan limits might affect public health.

The president and CEO of Kansas City University fears the Education Department's new borrowing cap on federal loans for professional degrees will prevent qualified students from attending medical school.

The U.S. Department of Education’s new federal loan borrowing limits went into effect in July. The Trump administration imposed the restrictions to curb the growing issue of outstanding student loan debt, which the Education Data Initiative says has reached more than $1.7 trillion.

Federal loans for professional degree programs, such as a lawyer or doctor, are capped at $50,000 annually, with an aggregate limit of $200,000.

However, the borrowing limits could have an unintended effect. Kansas City University president and CEO Dr. Mark Hahn said the restrictions will worsen the physician shortage and prevent qualified people from attending medical school.

“Our nation already faces a serious physician shortage problem, yet new federal student loan limits are making medical school difficult to finance, particularly for students who do not have family wealth or access to private credit,” Hahn said.

Hahn said experts predict a shortage of 140,000 physicians over the next decade.

Physicians benefit overall public health, adding wealth to communities. According to the American Medical Association, one physician results in a $2.1 million in economic output in Missouri.

“Creating physicians (takes) care of the health of the community, but also impacts the wealth of a community,” Hahn said.

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Up To Date PodcastKansas City University of Medicine and BiosciencesKansas CityHealthhigher educationrural doctorsstudent loansU.S. Department of Education
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at <a label="elizabeth@kcur.org" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="mailto:elizabeth@kcur.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1677779689013,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1677779689013,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;elizabeth@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:elizabeth@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-a376-d01a-a5f7-f3f600000001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-a376-d01a-a5f7-f3f600000000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">elizabeth@kcur.org</a>.
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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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