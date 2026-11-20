The Mid-America LGBT Chamber of Commerce provides resources to over 400 LGBTQ and allied businesses in the form of networking events, employee resource groups and advocacy.

“We're a place where people belong, but for LGBTQ plus business owners, a place where they can go find networking and camaraderie among others, learn from other people. Everyone needs a place where they can find others like them,” Jay Bohanon told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Starting Dec. 1, Bohanon will begin his role as the Chamber’s new executive director .

In the position, he hopes to grow membership and diversify its revenue streams.

“We have to continue to grow. And so that's bringing new people in, regardless of what their business size,” Bohanon said.

Bohanon previously worked with companies to implement diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and it was that desire to foster inclusivity that led him to join the Chamber’s board of directors.

“In a chamber, there's all walks of life there, right? You can rub elbows with pretty much anyone, and so it was an opportunity to really learn not only about Kansas City and its history, but its community, its people, and find opportunities to connect with other people,” Bohanon said.

Anti-DEI policies from the federal government, and both Missouri and Kansas, have created additional challenges for LGBTQ people in the workplace. Bohanon hopes to use his new role to find new ways to support LGBTQ workers and businesses.

“Sometimes the fight is easy. Sometimes it's more difficult. You change your tactics, but you're always going to be ready for that next thing, and I think that's what we're doing,” Bohanon said. “So the landscape may look different, it may be a little bit more difficult in this moment, but I think the work continues.”