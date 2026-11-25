For Missouri House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, this month’s elections weren’t just about securing a fourth term representing Platte County in the Missouri House of Representatives. It was about building the future of the Democratic Party in Missouri.

“I spent most of my time thinking about other people’s races,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date.

As one of the highest-ranking Democratic officials in the state, Aune spent much of the past two years recruiting and supporting Democrats to run for offices across the state.

The effort was successful. Democrats flipped 16 seats in the House and two in the Senate, ending the Republican supermajority in both chambers that had existed since 2012.

Republicans can still pass bills without a Democratic vote. But with a significantly larger caucus, Democrats will return to Jefferson City in January hoping to have more influence on legislative priorities like the state budget.

“A lot of folks need us now,” Aune said. “And so I think that there’s going to be a lot more conversations. I think Democrats are going to start being brought into the conversation earlier.”

Democrats plan to prioritize education funding during the budget process next year.

As Missouri faces a fiscal cliff, Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe has indicated the state will have to cut spending. Aune says Democrats want to make sure that no more money goes to fund private school vouchers while public education is not fully funded. The state underfunded schools by $190 million last year.

“I anticipate the treasurer requesting $100 million in vouchers in this upcoming budget, which is laughable considering the budget constraints that we are up against. But my intention is to fight it every step of the way and make sure that not a single dollar gets appropriated for that reason,” Aune said.

Democrats also plan to focus on ways to make life easier for Missourians, and want to find bipartisan solutions to affordability issues.

Meanwhile, Aune says she’s already looking ahead to 2028, aiming to help Democrats build on the gains they made in the midterms. She’s thinking about making a statewide run herself.

“I think that watching the redistricting fight got me pretty excited to consider running for secretary of state,” she said. “I think that there's real opportunity for a solid Democrat to come in and message against some of the dysfunction that's been happening in that office over the last few years, but you know I think that the governor's office is really where we need to focus. Democrats need to run the strongest possible candidate to run for governor in 2028, and I am not certain that that's where I'll land, but it's certainly something that I'm thinking about.”