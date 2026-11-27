The debate over gender affirming care for children has garnered national attention in recent years, and both Kansas and Missouri have passed laws restricting certain types of gender-affirming care.

The seemingly ever-changing situation can leave many parents unsure of how to navigate their child’s transition, says therapist and clinically licensed social worker Lynn Barnett, with the MidAmerica Family Treatment Center .

“The biggest thing is helping them understand that not being supportive is damaging to their child,” Barnett told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Barnett has led support groups for transgender children and their parents for nearly three decades, and she first started working with trans children and teens after her son came out as transgender.

It’s a decision she initially struggled with, much like many of the parents she currently works, and she often has to battle misconceptions.

“They get really nervous about their children taking testosterone or estrogen — that doesn't even happen until they're 18,” Barnett said.

“What they can get, if they've got the right doctor, is a puberty blocker, and that happens about the age of 11 or 12,” she said, “and that's really important because that means that they don't start developing secondary sex characteristics.”

Missouri is one of several states that have banned the use of puberty blockers and other forms of gender affirming care for minors in recent years. Some studies suggest a correlation between these bans and an increase in suicide attempts among transgender youth.

A lack of parental support has likewise been linked to increased rates of depression and other mental health problems among transgender youth.

“It's really important to work with parents because, when parents don't support the child, the child is more likely to start thinking about suicide and that's when things get really tough,” Barnett said.

“Practice using the right pronouns, practice using the name that they've chosen,” she said. “Be supportive, be an advocate for your child.”

Parents can connect with Lynn Barnett through psychologytoday.com , or by emailing her at maftc.kc@gmail.com .