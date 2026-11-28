The morning of Tuesday, Nov. 10, Nikko Remigio had a spot on the Chiefs roster. With a text later that afternoon, he didn’t. Just like that, the Chiefs coaching staff let the four-year kick returner go after acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

Some Chiefs fans were sad to see him go, but many may be more upset by the loss of his wife, Maureen Remigio , a social media influencer who has accumulated over 200,000 followers across platforms during her time with the team. Following her husband’s release, she posted a video breaking down the timeline of events while detailing the breakneck pace of the transfer.

Several national news outlets picked up the story as fans expressed surprise at how chaotic these midseason moves can be for professional athletes and their families.

“I really want to make you guys understand how quick everything happens,” she said in the video.

In the NFL, players who are cut by a team are placed on waivers. Other teams in the league then have 24 hours to pick up a player’s contract before they become a free agent. For the Remigios, that timeframe dwindled to the final hour before he finally received a call from the Houston Texans informing him he had been signed.

“It was that 24 hours of not knowing where you're going to go, that's pretty hard because you can really go anywhere and you have no choice and you don't know what that's going to look like,” Maureen Remigio told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Within that hour, Nikko Remigio was out the door to catch a flight to Houston that evening, leaving his wife by herself in their home wrangling with the reality that she would be in charge of kickstarting their new lives.

She has since led the effort to find a new home in Houston while figuring out how to handle their five pets. She’s in Kansas City this week preparing for a drive to Texas alongside all the animals.

Maureen Remigio said the couple will rely on each other as her husband gets settled into a new offense down south.

“The thing about Nikko and I is we are each other's home, meaning we don't have family out here. His family's in California, my family's in the Philippines, so we really lean on each other a lot,” she said.

As is common when families of professional athletes document the challenges they sometimes face, Maureen Remigio’s video faced criticism from commenters pointing to the privilege of fretting over a quick move to a new city with the backing of a million-dollar contract . She made clear she wasn’t fishing for sympathy, and simply hoped to inform her fans and followers what comes with a midseason move.

“Whether it's small problems or big problems, it really is objective how you see it. My small problems could be big problems to someone, and my big problems could be small to someone,” she said.

She gained much of her recent popularity through her cooking videos, in which she would make meals for her husband and the team throughout training camp, drawing from her Filipina roots in many of her recipes.

However, when she first started posting from Kansas City, many of her videos addressed the realities of trying to acclimate to the Midwest. She shared the isolation she felt with her family on the other side of the globe.

“The amount of offers I had in my DMs about like, ‘Do you need help moving?’ ‘Do you need food right now?’ ‘I can cook for you.’ ‘My mom can cook for you,’” she said. “That's just a community that you can never replace, and I'll forever be grateful to Kansas City for that.”

Nikko Remigio is already getting in-game reps for the Texans’ squad while Maureen Remigio is documenting the start of their new lives in Houston.