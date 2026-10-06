Jackson County Legislature elections: What candidates say about property taxes and stadiums

When Jackson County voters head to the polls on Nov. 3, they will set a new course for Jackson County until 2030.

All ballots will include the race for county executive, three at-large positions in the county Legislature and one in-district position.

This ballot guide covers the six in-district positions. Who you will see on your ballot will change depending on which district you live within.

Out of the six Jackson County Legislature districts, four will have competitive elections on Nov. 3 with both a Republican and a Democrat on the ballot. No Republican candidates filed in the 1st District or 2nd District.

You can see a map of the six districts here.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

The 1st District includes most of Kansas City west of Troost Avenue, as well as parts of the Historic Northeast.

The 2nd District includes most of Kansas City generally north of 59th Street and east of Troost Avenue, as well as the northern half of Raytown.

The 3rd District includes small portions of eastern Kansas City and most of Sugar Creek and Independence.

The 4th District includes most of Kansas City generally south of 59th Street and east of Troost Avenue, as well as the southern half of Raytown and all of Grandview.

The 5th District covers the northeastern corner of the county, including Blue Springs and Oak Grove.

The 6th District covers the southeastern corner of the county, including Lee’s Summit, Lone Jack and Lake Lotawana.

Kelly Thompson is the only candidate running for the 1st District, and Venessa Huskey is the only candidate running for the 2nd District. Both are Democrats, and neither race has a Republican challenger.

The county Legislature is the primary governing body for Jackson County. It passes the yearly budget and votes on laws affecting the county government. The county is also responsible for assessing property values and collecting property taxes on behalf of school districts and other taxing jurisdictions.

The Beacon reached out to all eight candidates in the four competitive in-district Legislature races, asking them to answer a three-part questionnaire. The questionnaires include biographical questions, five short-answer policy questions and five lightning-round, multiple-choice questions. Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

All eight candidates received the questionnaire by email. All but Scott Qualls, the Republican in the 3rd District, responded before the deadline.

Click on a link to jump to a section in the questionnaire:



Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

District 3

Scott Qualls, Republican: Qualls was reached by phone but did not respond to The Beacon’s questionnaire before the deadline.

According to his website and his LinkedIn, he is a facilities coordinator at City Union Mission. He holds a degree in architecture and urban planning and has worked for 30 years in construction and facilities management.

You can learn more about Qualls at his campaign website and on Facebook. He completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

Phyllis Hernandez, Democrat: Hernandez is the executive director at Sala de Arte, an art gallery she opened in 2021 in the Historic Northeast featuring multicultural and multigenerational artists.

She has served on Kansas City’s Small Business Task Force and on the boards of Sheffield Neighborhood Association, Guadalupe Center Charter Schools and Northeast Arts KC.

She has also worked as a legislative assistant for Missouri state Reps. Ray Reed and Wick Thomas and as an evening and weekend supervisor at the Kansas City Public Library.

You can learn more about Hernandez at her campaign website, on Instagram and on Facebook.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

I admire Sheffield Place, a nonprofit organization in Jackson County that provides trauma-informed housing for women and children. This organization not only addresses the housing crisis but also provides counseling services, case management and outgoing support.

District 4

Lon McDonald, Republican: McDonald is the founder and president of Textile Care Group, a company that specializes in repairing and cleaning leather, upholstery and carpet.

He has been appointed to the Jackson County Extension Council at the University of Missouri Extension.

He holds leadership positions in trade organizations like the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification and the Low Moisture Carpet Cleaners Association. He also serves as vice president of the International Video Game Hall of Fame.

You can learn more about McDonald at his campaign website or on Facebook. He completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

University of Missouri Extension Jackson County.

Byron Townsend, Democrat: Townsend is a retired letter carrier. He has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Northwest Missouri State University.

He serves on the Hickman Mills School District board, a position he has held for six years.

(The Jackson County charter prohibits county legislators from holding a second elected position. If elected to the Legislature, Townsend will need to resign from his school board position.)

You can learn more about Townsend at his campaign website or on Facebook.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

Harvesters – The Community Food Network has long been a vital organization in Jackson County. It frees up money for residents to buy medicine, childcare, utilities and rent. That is why the National Association of Letter Carriers does a food drive to stock its shelves when it is needed the most. For 20 years I have helped lead the food drive averaging over 200,000 pounds of food in one day, including 10,000 pounds going directly to Raytown.

District 5

Dale Carter, Republican: Carter is a morning host and program director at country radio station KFKF-FM.

He has also served three terms on the Blue Springs City Council, from 2010 until 2019, and he currently sits on the Jackson County COMBAT Commission.

You can learn more about Carter at his campaign website and his Facebook page. He completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

I serve on COMBAT so I’m biased. That organization, in my opinion, is crucial to the county on multiple levels. Crime prevention, treatment and intervention. Strong advocate for renewing COMBAT.

Antoine Jennings, Democrat: Jennings is a nonprofit executive. He has worked with the My Brother’s Keeper Network and was appointed to the Blue Springs Human Relations Commission.

He is currently contracting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

You can learn more about Jennings at his campaign website. He completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

My Brother’s Keeper Network.

District 6

Bill Haley, Republican: Haley owns On Target Ammunition LLC.

He was elected to the Lee’s Summit Board of Education in 2024, and he also serves on the Lee’s Summit Board of Aeronautical Commissioners.

(The Jackson County charter prohibits county legislators from holding a second elected position. If elected to the Legislature, Haley will need to resign from his school board position.)

You can learn more about Haley’s campaign at his campaign website. Haley completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

I am a big fan of the Pro Deo Youth Center. They work tirelessly for the young people in our community. Our Board of Education supports their work and they give back substantially to our young people.

Tony Lawson, Democrat: Lawson, who also goes by Tony O’Bryan, owns Bean Counter Café in Blue Springs.

He has spent 15 years in the construction trades, 15 years in academia and teaching and 15 years as a small-business owner in Jackson County. He has a background in history.

You can learn more about Lawson at his campaign website and on Facebook. He also completed the Ballotpedia survey, and you can read his responses here.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

Hope House, Operation Restart, You Matter Movement, Missouri Water Warriors, KC Parks Ambassadors, Community Service League.

Chase Castor / The Beacon Property taxes are a major issue for Jackson County Legislature candidates.

What would you do to make property taxes more fair?

District 3

Hernandez: To address the continued issues of property taxes and to ensure fairness across the board, from residential to businesses, I would create a special task force. This board would consist of members from various residential communities as well as business owners. They would work with the various neighborhood associations to gather input directly from the community. Economic growth and development create opportunities and positive changes. However, we need to ensure that these changes do not force long-term property owners out of their homes and businesses. Creating a cap on yearly tax increases would also prevent drastic changes that can be detrimental to elderly and disabled homeowners.

District 4

McDonald: Property tax should be eliminated on our primary home (homestead). We also need to eliminate Tyler Technologies and build our own technology to better control the correct outcome.

Townsend: There is nothing I can do without my colleagues, but I would advocate for a simple, easy-to-understand formula to calculate your tax bill. I would look for solutions that help seniors and low-income residents stay in their homes without reducing the revenue produced by property taxes. One such solution would be to continue the 3/8-cent sales tax (currently paying for Truman Sports Complex) as a grant fund for seniors and low-income residents. That way the county can fund education, infrastructure and county services at an acceptable level.

District 5

Carter: Lock in incremental increases instead of unpredictable wild swings. Through predictable assessments we can keep people in their homes and businesses open. We’re in danger of taxing the county out of existence.

Jennings: The first thing is making sure the annual assessment increases are capped at a rate that is predictable with a modest percentage. Secondly, we need to fix our appeal process by creating an independent review system that is transparent and with data that is transparent. Homeowners should not have to retain attorneys just to appeal. Finally, we need to expand targeted relief for individuals who are on a fixed income, low-income earners and senior citizens.

District 6

Haley: I believe the first thing we should do is make tax assessments accurate. The majority of the problems surrounding the assessment issue seems to be the lack of coherent assessments throughout the county. I would want to work with the legislators and the assessor’s office to understand if the assessor has the proper tools, training, processes and personnel to do the job correctly 100% of the time.

Lawson: I would ensure that the assessment process was transparent with oversight from the voters. I would keep taxpayers informed of upcoming changes to prevent surprises, and I would scrutinize areas where fraud has occurred prior. I would ensure the appeal process was streamlined and easy to negotiate.

The 3/8-cent sales tax funding Truman Sports Complex will expire in 2031. When it expires, should the county ask voters to renew it, or let it expire?

District 3

Hernandez: I would ask voters to renew the tax. I propose the development of a new sports and entertainment district with the desire to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City. Seeing the success of the KC Current stadium and the nationwide attention it has brought for women’s sports, adding a basketball arena would bring Jackson County back to the forefront. This arena could also host exhibition games from the NBA. It would also be home to sports museums, art galleries and restaurants. Adding a park with outdoor courts could provide the opportunity to host yearly youth basketball tournaments. Students could earn the opportunity to gain sports scholarships through sponsorships.

District 4

McDonald: I believe the stadiums should be repurposed and multiple innovative bids should be sought.

Townsend: Ask voters to renew the 3/8-cent sales tax for a new purpose. Before asking for the renewal, I would create an urban development commission or committee to explore the possible use of the Truman Sports Complex, then after reviewing the data I would seek public opinion on the different possibilities. The sales tax would have to directly benefit the county and its residents. I would not be in favor of projects whose benefits are based on speculation.

District 5

Carter: Let the tax expire without replacing it.

Jennings: Let the tax expire without replacing it. Every investment must be directly impacting the people in a positive manner. We could use the money for our crumbling infrastructure, create a robust regional transit system linking our rural communities to Kansas City, we could upgrade our county services, etc.

District 6

Haley: Let the tax expire without replacing it.

Lawson: I would fund a countywide transportation system, revitalize the stadium area and find ways to build affordable homes.

Jackson County Sports Complex Authority The Truman Sports Complex opened in 1972-73 and both teams have a lease that expires in 2031 with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

What, if anything, should be done with Truman Sports Complex once the teams’ leases expire?

District 3

Hernandez: Rebuilt to host a WNBA arena.

District 4

McDonald: I believe the stadiums should be repurposed and multiple innovative bids should be sought.

Townsend: Just based on the location alone, the site naturally lends itself to a warehouse or manufacturing hub. Whatever is chosen for the site must contribute to the Jackson County tax base bringing tax relief to county residents.

District 5

Carter: I’m open to rational solutions that get the best deal for our taxpayers. My inclination is to get it off of our books and let the market decide the best use for those 400 acres. The county is not, and should not be, in the development business.

Jennings: The very first thing that needs to be done is public forums where the people of the county can come and speak their desire as to what they would like to see. Whatever project is chosen, it must be bold, transformative and it must be solely in public interest. This is a great location with direct access to I-70 and I-435.



Regional multimodal transit hub linking commuter routes across eastern Jackson County and Kansas City.

Master-planned community featuring attainable, affordable housing and local retail.

Mixed-use light-industrial park creating high-quality, union-wage jobs.

District 6

Haley: Very complicated question. I think the discussion should begin by asking whether Jackson County should be in the sports stadium business.

Lawson: I am open-minded. In my dreams, the 422 acres could be converted to serve as a transportation hub, affordable homes, community gardens/orchards, recreational area, mental health center — something that would benefit a lot of people. It could be bulldozed and sold to developers, it could remain a sports facility. I am open to ideas, but especially open to those that benefit those with the least.

How would you encourage a cooperative and collaborative tone among your colleagues in the legislature and with the executive?

District 3

Hernandez: My goal to create a successful Legislature is to encourage collaboration and open dialogue. We need to respect that we will bring different opinions and we need to be willing to allow others to share the needs and concerns of their districts. We also need to create strict calendar rules so important issues are not left unaddressed past the deadlines. Weekly in-person roundtables with the legislators and the executive could prevent future delays in funding, projects and opportunities in Jackson County.

District 4

McDonald: My favorite award I received was for bringing many people together in a collaborative process. It is important that each person is heard and respected even when you don’t agree. The respectful inclusion and input of each legislator and the county executive makes for a more cohesive group and outcome.

Townsend: I worked in an environment that created the term “going postal” for 30 years. My union negotiation experience and school board service have taught me that progress comes through regular communication, shared goals and willingness to find common ground. I anticipate a professional, solutions-oriented relationship built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to property tax relief, equity for our community and responsible governance. I will bring forward ideas, listen carefully and work as a team to deliver results for the residents of Jackson County.

District 5

Carter: I worked across the aisle in Blue Springs and currently work with several across the aisle on COMBAT. Politics doesn’t have to be a blood sport. I believe voters are looking for competence above all else in the next Legislature.

Jennings: I would forge a promising working relationship with all of my colleagues individually. I believe this is key in order to show respect for them moving forward. This will allow me to have candid conversations with them before reaching the dais. Once we are on the dais, there shouldn’t be any misunderstandings or surprises. Then I would focus on the things that we agree on first, like serving the people, safe communities and roads, reliable county services, fair taxes. This will allow for unity and robust debate when we disagree while being professional at all times.

District 6

Haley: I would begin by showing respect and decorum to all my colleagues. When there are contentious votes I would congratulate my colleagues on the good work done regardless of whether I was for or against the issue being voted on. This approach has served me well on the Board of Education where we do have issues of disagreement. I go to all my colleagues after the vote and shake their hand and congratulate them on the difficult job we just completed.

Lawson: I lead by example. I live by three words I’ve used in my classroom for years. These are my rules: 1. Peace 2. Love 3. Respect. I live by these and also realize that we are all human and fallible. With that in mind, I practice love and forgiveness and I always try to see another facet of any situation.

Mary Sanchez / The Beacon The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

If elected, what issues will you make your own?

District 3

Hernandez: When elected, my focus will be addressing mental health. With limited resources for mental health, our homeless community suffers from not getting the support they need. Substance abuse and mental health also affect our youth. Addressing the need for conflict resolution begins with addressing barriers that increase violent crimes in Jackson County, supporting mentorship programs that provide positive results. I would also focus on more funding for organizations addressing developmental delays, continuing support from youth to adults.

District 4

McDonald: Property tax, fiscal transparency through an aggressive forensic audit, ensuring first responders are properly funded, protecting senior citizens from being held captive to property tax.

Townsend:



Equitable tax reform: Shift toward progressive revenue sources while protecting working- and middle-class homeowners.

Expanded public transportation and infrastructure: Prioritize bus rapid transit, trail extensions and road repairs that connect south Kansas City to jobs and services.

Affordable housing initiatives: Support density bonuses, tax incentives for workforce housing and preservation of existing affordable units in our neighborhoods.

Smart, sustainable economic development: Only approve projects that do not raise water/electric/natural gas costs for residents.

Full opposition to an ICE detention center: Maintain and strengthen the county’s moratorium on private detention facilities.

District 5

Carter: Transparency. I will ask for an independent forensic audit of the books. We can’t move forward without it. I will also advocate for road repair funds to be distributed equally among the county districts. There are areas in northeastern Jackson County where county roads are in horrible shape.

Jennings: Fixing property tax assessments, strengthening essential county services, restoring accountability and transparency, smart infrastructure and regional growth.

District 6

Haley: The number one issue among voters I have spoken with is tax assessments. I believe this issue deserves the Legislature’s full and undivided attention. It is critical for accurately taxing our taxpayers and appropriately funding our taxing entities.

Lawson: Education and history are close to my heart, and Jackson County has a wonderful history. I would do what I could to promote local history in our schools and help the local museums. Additionally, I have a concern for the working poor, those with mental illness, animals and veterans. If elected, I feel it is my duty to help those with the least that struggle the most.

Lightning-round questions

Candidates were asked for a yes-or-no position in response to these five questions:

Would you vote to place a half-cent sales tax on the ballot to fund public bus services?

Qualls: No response

Hernandez: Yes

McDonald: No

Townsend: Yes

Carter: No

Jennings: Yes

Haley: No response

Lawson: Yes

Do you support or oppose the county's plan to refund certain 2023 property taxes with tax credits, at the expense of school districts?

Qualls: No response

Hernandez: Yes

McDonald: Yes

Townsend: No

Carter: Yes

Jennings: No

Haley: Yes

Lawson: Yes

How do you plan to vote on Jackson County’s COMBAT tax renewal this November?

Qualls: No response

Hernandez: Yes

McDonald: Yes

Townsend: Yes

Carter: Yes

Jennings: Yes

Haley: Yes

Lawson: Yes

Do you support or oppose the use of public dollars (including potential property tax revenues in the form of tax abatement) for data center construction?

Qualls: No response

Hernandez: No

McDonald: No

Townsend: No

Carter: No

Jennings: No

Haley: No

Lawson: No

How do you plan to vote on Amendment 6, which will make it more difficult for the state legislature to repeal voter-approved laws or to restrict the people’s initiative petition powers?

Qualls: No response

Hernandez: Yes

McDonald: Yes

Townsend: Yes

Carter: No

Jennings: Yes

Haley: No response

Lawson: No

This story was first published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.