© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Marcellus Williams’ fight for his innocence hits a major roadblock

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:35 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Marcellus Williams maintains his innocence. His lawyers argue that the witness testimony used to convict him was unreliable.
Courtesy of Marcellus Williams' legal team
Marcellus Williams maintains his innocence. His lawyers argue that the witness testimony used to convict him was unreliable.

For nearly 25 years, Marcellus Williams has maintained his innocence in the murder of a St. Louis woman named Felicia Gayle. A plea deal that would have saved him from execution in less than a month and changed his sentence to life in prison was recently pulled by a judge.

Wesley Bell, the St. Louis prosecuting attorney, filed a motion earlier this year to take Marcellus Williams off of death row and planned to oversee a new hearing to vacate his first-degree murder conviction last week. Williams’ plea deal was set aside after the trial.

Sean O’Brien is a professor at UMKC and a former public defender. He says there’s enough physical evidence to prove Williams’ innocence.

“There's DNA on the handle of the knife that was the murder weapon of two different males, neither of them are Marcellus,” O’Brien said.

After the knife was examined, experts found DNA of one of Williams’ original prosecutors, showing that prosecutors mishandled the evidence. There were also bloody footprints at the scene that point away from Williams.

O’Brien says the conviction of Williams was largely based on the incentivized testimonies of two individuals: Laura Asaro, Williams’ former girlfriend, and Henry Cole, a jailhouse informant. They each say Williams confessed to them that he murdered Gayle. But O’Brien says their accounts reflect newspaper articles that were published before they testified, and they contradict each other.

Williams’ next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where new DNA evidence will be presented.

  • Sean O'Brien, UMKC Law Professor
Tags
Up To Date Podcastcriminal justicedeath penaltyMissouri executions
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now