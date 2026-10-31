Savor Kansas City's fall weather with these relaxing getaways and fun staycation ideas

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When the weather gets cooler and the days get darker, we’re all looking for things that make us feel warm and cozy. But we also start itching for a little change of scenery.

When jetting off on vacation is too daunting (or expensive), a staycation or a nearby getaway can be a welcome respite from real life. So why not explore our own city?

Here’s some ideas for great fall staycations and getaways around the Kansas City metro.

Kansas City spa and tea getaways

Kelly Bunch Tian Tea House in Columbus Park turns into the cocktail-focused Moon Bar in the evenings.

A spa staycation is the best way to unwind from the woes of daily life. Book yourself a day of relaxation at Kla Sanctuary ’s 4,000+ square foot spa in the West Bottoms. Kla has everything you could ever want in a spa day: various-temperature soaking baths, a mineral bath, a steam room, a salt altar, infrared sauna, and treatment rooms for massages, wraps, and other rituals.

After your spa treatments, you’ll be ready to refresh your body with a warm cup of tea. Head to Selah , Kla’s on-site tea house.

Or you can get a change of scenery at Tian Tea House in the Columbus Park neighborhood. This tea shop, which moonlights as the cocktail-focused Moon Bar in the evenings, offers a full menu of loose-leaf teas, matcha, and snacks. Looking for more options? Check out KCUR’s guide to other tea shops in Kansas City.

If you’d rather get out of the city for your spa getaway, head to The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to experience great food, poolside fire pits, spa treatments, and even a paranormal tour (if you dare) . Visit before Nov. 1 to experience Black Lantern Lounge, the hotel’s seasonal Halloween-themed cocktail bar (must be 18+ to enter).

Other Kansas City-area spas include Hand and Land , The Spa at Briarcliff , and Sojourn Spa . Prefer to head west? Jalu Bathhouse , Mud & Lotus , and Sensora Spa are great options in the Lawrence area.

Escape to Weston

Green Dirt Farm Green Dirt Farm in Weston, Missouri, sells cheeses and ice creams made from sheep's milk.

A scenic drive is especially pretty in the fall when the leaves are changing. Weston, Missouri is a historic town about 45 minutes from Kansas City by car. The drive is quick, scenic, and leaves you in a charming spot that feels like a true getaway.

Book a room at The Saint George Hotel for a quintessential main street experience. Other lodging options include Weston Steamboat Inn , Hatchery House Bed & Breakfast , Weston Firefly Inn , and more.

Grab coffee in the morning at Weston Coffee Roasterie or The Cozy Hollow before ambling through Main Street’s adorable shops featuring art, clothing, antiques, books, and home goods.

When you get hungry, stop by Tin Can for a dinner of slow-smoked meats, and then mosey on to O’Malley’s Pub , housed in underground cellars built in 1842, for live music and beer from Weston Brewing Company .

No trip to Weston would be complete without a tour of Green Dirt Farm , a sheep’s milk dairy, restaurant, retail store. Farm tours are offered on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets , which include a tour and a tasting of the farm’s award-winning cheeses, can be purchased online ($25). If you’re still hungry after the tour, you can grab a sandwich or ice cream in the farm’s cafe.

Learn more in KCUR’s guide to Weston .

Classic Kansas City comforts

Crossroads Hotel The Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City is a great place to explore the local art scene.

As much as we love Kansas City, how many of us have played tourist in our own town lately? This staycation takes us back to the city’s roots, exploring music, baseball, and history. You might even learn something new about the city we all hold dear.

First things first, you’ll want to book a room at one of Kansas City’s favorite hotels. The Raphael Hotel, complete with warm fire pits in front, is a staple located directly across from the Country Club Plaza , a perfect spot to get a start on your holiday shopping and close to Loose Park to enjoy the changing leaves.

If you’re looking for nostalgic vibes for your getaway, grab your bestie and book the queen bunkroom at Crossroads Hotel to relive an elevated version of your middle school slumber parties. And what’s a sleepover without pizza? Order a classic or specialty pizza from XR , the hotel’s posh lobby bar.

The next morning, grab brunch at Pierpont’s or coffee at Parisi Coffee in Union Station before boarding the bus for a wild history lesson on the Kansas City Gangster Tour . Tours are every Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. After the tour, head over to the iconic 18th & Vine neighborhood to explore the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum or the American Jazz Museum .

Kansas City wouldn’t be the city it is today without its rich history of jazz music. Tuck into a cozy spot on a chilly night for some live music. Try The Blue Room , Lonnie’s Reno Club , The Phoenix , Black Dolphin , or one of many other beloved music venues to hear the swinging beats that have echoed through Kansas City since the 1920s.

Art lover's staycation

The Arterie "The Arterie" connects Kansas City's art offerings such as the Kemper, the Nelson-Atkins and the Kansas City Art Institute.

When you want your surroundings to be a work of art, head to The Truitt or its sister property, AIDA Hotel , both located in the heart of Kansas City’s art district.

After a good night’s sleep, stroll along The Arterie , an art-focused pathway that winds through the museum district, passing by Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art , Kansas City Art Institute , and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art , including the 22-acre sculpture park. If you time your visit just right (usually early to mid-November), you’ll be gifted with the sight of the park’s ginkgo trees turning bright yellow — a clear sign of fall.

As you wander through the area, grab a coffee at Thou Mayest , inside the Nelson-Akins, explore quirky gifts at the museums’ gift shops, and enjoy nearly-endless halls of art. Make sure to book a table at Oil on Linen to dine in the sun-kissed atrium inside Kemper Museum.

Hop on the Kansas City Streetcar at the Art Museums stop at 45th Street and Main Street, and head to the Crossroads to explore some of Kansas City’s finest art galleries, including Blue Gallery , Leedy-Voulkos Art Center , and Jones Gallery . (For more information on can’t-miss art exhibitions, check out KCUR’s fall art guide .)

No Vacancy , located in the heart of the Crossroads, is the perfect place to land for the evening. (KCUR put together some other swanky hotels worth staycationing at over the winter .)

If you’re inspired by your artistic staycation and want to incorporate more art into your everyday life, check out Epic Arts in Strawberry Hill or the newly opened KC Clay Guild studio in midtown . Both organizations offer pottery-based workshops and classes you can enjoy beyond your weekend getaway.

Get away to the outdoors

Jackson County Department of Communications Parks around the Kansas City metro are great places to set up camp.

With crisp air begging for a campfire, fall is the perfect time for a budget-friendly camping adventure. Kansas City has many close options to pitch your tent for a cozy night under the stars.

Check out Jackson County Parks + Rec to learn more about the campgrounds at Lake Jacomo , Longview Lake , and Blue Springs . Camp sites start at $31 per night and can be booked online year around.

Other camping options include Wallace State Park in Cameron, Missouri, Watkins Mill State Park near Lawson, Missouri, and Clinton State Park near Lawrence, Kansas. If tent camping is a little too rustic for you, Clinton State Park also offers six climate-controlled cabins with beds, linens, full kitchens, bathrooms, a grill, and fire ring.

The Kansas City Public Library ’s Irene H. Ruiz branch loans helpful equipment for your outdoor adventure. Stargazing, bird-watching, and hiking kits can be checked out for up to three weeks. Place a hold through the library app or visit the Ruiz branch to learn more.

Are you camping near a fishing lake? Mid-Continent Public Library loans fishing poles and tackle boxes for up to seven days. Inquire at the Antioch , Blue Springs South , Smithville , or Withers branches.