© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Up To Date

New renderings of Country Club Plaza make locals worried about vision — and cost to taxpayers

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
an above view of the proposed developments to the plaza showing the height difference of the old and new buildings, wider streets, and angled parking
Caroline Hogan
/
Country Club Plaza
The Country Club Plaza's new owners plan to exceed the previous build-height limit of 130 feet

After borrowing $1.4 billion to redevelop the Country Club Plaza, the Gillion Property Group is now seeking millions in tax breaks from a Kansas City agency. Residents are also concerned about new construction renderings showing 200-foot apartment buildings and a major change to the neighborhood’s style.

Since purchasing the Country Club Plaza over a year ago, the Gillion Property Group has increased its security and made cosmetic repairs. Now, the company is planning major construction that contrasts with the Plaza’s story-book-like atmosphere.

While some people are in favor of Plaza developments, Star reporter Eric Adler said others want to preserve its historic charm. One of the biggest debates, he said, is over the aesthetics of the proposed 200-foot-tall apartments.

“The principal of the Gillion Group said he had never gotten so many letters from people about a shopping district,” Adler said. “He was getting stories about people getting engaged and how much they love it there. He never realized how interwoven it was into the community, and he thinks these changes will preserve that.”

Gillion is seeking approval for a $1.4 billion tax break from Port KC to cover the money they borrowed — including decreased property taxes and exemptions from sales tax on construction materials. They also want to turn the Plaza into a tax increment finance district (TIF).

Port KC is a public agency, appointed by City Hall, that often provides incentives for major developments around Kansas City. It’s been criticized in the past for approving tax breaks from “incentive shopping” developers, removing money that could otherwise go to local schools and libraries.

These negotiations also come as Kansas City is projected to be looking at a $100 million budget deficit.

Many residents worry that Gillion, which is located in Texas, is prioritizing its own profits over the local community and economy.

“As someone who could walk to the Plaza, I would love to see it improved,” one caller, Laura from Kansas City, told KCUR’s Up to Date. “But a shiny new Plaza does not do me much when all I want is to see my kids get a quality public education.”

  • Eric Adler, reporter, Kansas City Star
  • Chris Higgins, reporter, Kansas City Star
Tags
Up To Date Country Club Plazaurban developmentTalk ShowKansas City Missouri (KCMO)historic preservationproperty taxessales taxPort KCtax abatementtax incentive
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR