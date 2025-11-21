New renderings of Country Club Plaza make locals worried about vision — and cost to taxpayers

Since purchasing the Country Club Plaza over a year ago, the Gillion Property Group has increased its security and made cosmetic repairs. Now, the company is planning major construction that contrasts with the Plaza’s story-book-like atmosphere.

While some people are in favor of Plaza developments, Star reporter Eric Adler said others want to preserve its historic charm. One of the biggest debates, he said, is over the aesthetics of the proposed 200-foot-tall apartments .

“The principal of the Gillion Group said he had never gotten so many letters from people about a shopping district,” Adler said. “He was getting stories about people getting engaged and how much they love it there. He never realized how interwoven it was into the community, and he thinks these changes will preserve that.”

Gillion is seeking approval for a $1.4 billion tax break from Port KC to cover the money they borrowed — including decreased property taxes and exemptions from sales tax on construction materials. They also want to turn the Plaza into a tax increment finance district (TIF).

Port KC is a public agency, appointed by City Hall, that often provides incentives for major developments around Kansas City. It’s been criticized in the past for approving tax breaks from “incentive shopping” developers, removing money that could otherwise go to local schools and libraries.

These negotiations also come as Kansas City is projected to be looking at a $100 million budget deficit .

Many residents worry that Gillion, which is located in Texas , is prioritizing its own profits over the local community and economy.

“As someone who could walk to the Plaza, I would love to see it improved,” one caller, Laura from Kansas City, told KCUR’s Up to Date. “But a shiny new Plaza does not do me much when all I want is to see my kids get a quality public education.”