Upcoming performance of 'The Clinic' will depict the lives of Kansas abortion providers

Written years prior to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, "The Clinic" follows the friendships and struggles of health care providers in one of the last abortion clinics in Kansas.

A cast member and the director joined Up To Date to discuss what moved them to be part of this production and what attendees can expect from the performance.



Diane Bulan , director

, director Nancy Marcy, actress

"The Clinic" at Kansas City Fringe Fest, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Upside Bungee, 1101 Mulberry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64101

