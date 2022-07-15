© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Upcoming performance of 'The Clinic' will depict the lives of Kansas abortion providers

Published July 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
The clinic.png
Wendy Thompson
/
The first rehearsal for the cast of "The Clinic," which will be performed July 18 in the West Bottoms.

A one-time dramatic reading of Will Brumley's play "The Clinic" will take place on July 18 during KC Fringe Fest.

Written years prior to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, "The Clinic" follows the friendships and struggles of health care providers in one of the last abortion clinics in Kansas.

A cast member and the director joined Up To Date to discuss what moved them to be part of this production and what attendees can expect from the performance.

  • Diane Bulan, director
  • Nancy Marcy, actress

"The Clinic" at Kansas City Fringe Fest, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Upside Bungee, 1101 Mulberry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64101

Up To Date PodcastabortionReproductive rightstheaterperformance art
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
