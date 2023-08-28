As the school year starts, Kansas City superintendents say they're still short-staffed

Kansas City Public Schools were forced to cut school days short last week due to dramatically high temperatures in school buildings that lack central air. KCPS superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier told KCUR's Up To Date that they made the right call to keep students safe.

Meanwhile, Independence School Districts became the largest district in Missouri to move to a four-day school week and saw a 500% jump in job applications. Despite the surge in applicants, though, the district still faces a shortage of bus drivers.

Both KCPS and Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools find themselves struggling to keep positions filled amid an ongoing nationwide teacher shortage.

"I think overall we have to continue to look at, how do we elevate the field of education? How do we make it something that folks want to be a part of, so that we have more people in our classrooms?" Collier said.

