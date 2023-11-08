Breaking down election results from Kansas City, Johnson County and Wyandotte County
Election Day 2023 featured several important races across the Kansas City area. Voters decided a number of mayoral, city council and school board races across Wyandotte and Johnson counties, and voters in Kansas City, Missouri, approved the continuation of a sales tax crucial to the public bus system.
Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas went to the polls on Tuesday to decide several key races.
While suburbs on the Kansas side of the metro determined their new mayors, city councils and school boards, voters in Kansas City proper opted to extend a 3/8-cents sales tax — which provides 30% of the KCATA's funding — for 10 more years.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three reporters to discuss the results and what they will mean for local residents.
- Celisa Calacal, Missouri government and politics reporter, KCUR
- Bonita Gooch, editor-in-chief of The Community Voice
- Kyle Palmer, editor of The Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post