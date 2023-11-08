© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Breaking down election results from Kansas City, Johnson County and Wyandotte County

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST
A closeup of an hand holds a red, white and blue sticker that reads: "I voted today."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters from all around the Kansas city metro went to the polls on Tuesday.

Election Day 2023 featured several important races across the Kansas City area. Voters decided a number of mayoral, city council and school board races across Wyandotte and Johnson counties, and voters in Kansas City, Missouri, approved the continuation of a sales tax crucial to the public bus system.

Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas went to the polls on Tuesday to decide several key races.

While suburbs on the Kansas side of the metro determined their new mayors, city councils and school boards, voters in Kansas City proper opted to extend a 3/8-cents sales tax — which provides 30% of the KCATA's funding — for 10 more years.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three reporters to discuss the results and what they will mean for local residents.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
