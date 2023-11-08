Breaking down election results from Kansas City, Johnson County and Wyandotte County

Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas went to the polls on Tuesday to decide several key races.

While suburbs on the Kansas side of the metro determined their new mayors, city councils and school boards, voters in Kansas City proper opted to extend a 3/8-cents sales tax — which provides 30% of the KCATA's funding — for 10 more years.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three reporters to discuss the results and what they will mean for local residents.

