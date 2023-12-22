© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's master sommelier shares his holiday wine recommendations

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
Master sommelier Doug Frost sits, talking into a microphone, in front of a table with a variety of tasting glasses and alcoholic beverages.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Doug Frost brought wine and other beverages for holiday celebrations to KCUR for his appearance on Up to Date.

Doug Frost, who holds the titles of both master sommelier and master of wine, joined Up To Date to talk all things wine.

In what has become a holiday tradition at KCUR, master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost joined Up To Date to share the wine he’ll be pouring and enjoying this holiday season.

Frost is also the CEO of Echolands Winery in Walla Walla, Washington, and explained why he included one of those wines in this year's selections. He also recommended a wine made in Missouri.

Here are the wines — and other beverages — he brought to KCUR:

  1. Echolands Pét-Nat, 2020 Walla Walla Valley, Washington.
  2. August Winery Vignoles, 2020 Augusta, Missouri.
  3. Durron-Goldfield Winery Pinot Noir McDougall Vineyard, 2021 Fort Ross-Seaview, Sonoma Coast, California.
  4. Weihenstephaner Helles Non-alcoholic beer
  5. Eggnog by Ryan Magnuson from The Restaurant at 1900
  • Doug Frost, master sommelier and master of wine
