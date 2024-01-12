© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How to navigate Kansas City Restaurant Week 2024

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:15 PM CST
A cheeseburger and fries sit on a metal tray.
Brewer's Kitchen
/
Facebook
The 10-day citywide event, from Jan. 12-21, has over 200 participating restaurants, all which have created special multi-course menus at discounted prices.

The annual event runs from Jan. 12-21. Over 200 participating restaurants have created special multi-course menus, with 10% of proceeds going to local nonprofit Kanbe’s Markets. But restaurants are reminding diners to give them some grace during one of their busiest times of the year.

Chris Riggins, owner of Brewer’s Kitchen, says Kansas City Restaurant Week is “kind of like our Super Bowl.”

“It is absolutely all-hands-on-deck, but it's a fun thing. This is something that the staff gets thrilled about,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Menu price tiers are fixed at $20, $40 and $55, and this year, 10% of proceeds benefit Kanbe’s Markets, a nonprofit that combats food insecurity on Kansas City’s east side.

“These are obviously great two, three, four-course menus at discounted prices, so it's certainly cost savings,” says Derek Byrne with Visit KC. “It's a reason to try something new.”

Riggins has participated in Restaurant Week since he opened Brewer’s Kitchen in 2019. The Midtown spot sources its ingredients locally and makes everything from scratch.

And while he’s looking forward to the next 10 days, Riggins says diners must remember to be patient with staff.

“We want you to just keep supporting those local businesses,” he says. “And ultimately, you know, just… give us a little bit of grace.”

