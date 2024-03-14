© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Independence schools leader upbeat on 4-day weeks. Some teachers and parents have doubts

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:21 AM CDT
Two men sit at a large, wooden commission desk. Between them is a large sign on the wall that reads "ISD, Inspiring Greatness, Independence School Board."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Independence School Superintendent Dale Herl and School Board President Eric Knipp listen to public comments before the board voted to implement a four-day school week.

Teachers, families and students in Missouri's Independence School District are adjusting to a four-day school week this year. Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said data shows benefits to the shorter school week, but opinions from parents and staff are mixed.

In an effort to recruit and retain more teachers, Independence School District transitioned to a four-day school week, making it the largest district in Missouri to adopt the shorter school schedule.

The change has already achieved its primary goal, Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl told Up To Date.

"Applications are up more than 360%," Herl said. "We've got every classroom filled in the Independence School District."

Ahead of Up To Date's interview with the superintendent, KCUR asked listeners within the district to share by text line how they feel about the newly implemented four-day school week.

Reactions from parents and caregivers were mixed. Some families were frustrated by an inconsistent schedule, student exhaustion from longer school days, and not enough supports and activities when students are out of school. Other were enthusiastic about the transition, saying the extra day out of school is good for students' mental health and time to catch up on homework.

"It's gone exceptionally well," Herl said. "Certainly whenever you have this sort of large systemic change there's things that we want to tweak, and we'll do that."

