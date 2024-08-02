Missouri governor candidate Jay Ashcroft wants to cut taxes and shrink state government

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he was determined as a teenager not to work in politics.

"I looked at my dad who was in politics, my mom and dad are both attorneys," Ashcroft told KCUR's Up To Date. "My sister was going to be going to law school. And I think I made God laugh, because I said, 'I'm never going into politics. I'm never going to go to law school, I'm gonna get a real job and be an engineer.'"

After years working as an engineer, Ashcroft did venture into law, then politics. And after eight years as Missouri's Secretary of State, and he hopes his track record in both industries will propel him to the top in his bid to be Missouri's next governor.

Missouri Governor Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for the statewide position because of term limits. Nine Republicans, five Democrats and one Libertarian are running in the open primary to replace him.

Nine Republicans, five Democrats and one Libertarian are running to replace Gov. Mike Parson, who is term-limited, in the the primary race for Missouri governor.

Ashcroft trails in funding and endorsements but has name recognition in the race — his father, John Ashcroft, was governor of Missouri himself from 1985 to 1993, before serving as a U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush.

In a conversation with Up To Date, Ashcroft talked about his stances on some the biggest issues facing Missourians. Here are some key excerpts, edited for length.

Interview Highlights

On taxes and budget

Like his main opponents, Ashcroft wants to eliminate Missouri's income tax. He says that it can be eliminated without raising other taxes by also shrinking the size of government.

"Honestly, we need to look at everything from the very ground up. For years and years and years, Missouri has used what's called baseline budgeting, where every year they just say, well, this department used to got this much last year, we're gonna give them 2%, 3%, 5%, 8%, 10% more. Whatever the number is, that's the wrong way to do it. That's not how families can operate. Families have to look at what they have and look at what they need. They can't just throw money around like that.

So we need a state government that's going to start at what I call zero-based budgeting, where our departments have to show exactly why they need the funds, exactly why government has to do that, instead of leaving what those funds would do to private enterprise or private individuals."

Ashcroft also wants to re-channel a majority of state revenue under the control of the governor and General Assembly.

"I am all about accountability. And I'm going to do everything I can to bring more accountability to government, and to make sure that the people have the ability to hold state government accountable."



On funding for the Chiefs and Royals

Ashcroft says the state should not consider aid to keep the Chiefs and Royals from moving to Kansas.

"I've said many times, I don't think it's right for government to reach its hand into your pocket and take your money to give it to some billionaire or millionaire sports teams owner — that's not the purposes of government. That's not the purposes of taxes. I'm against that.

And it hasn't worked. St. Louis used to have a pro basketball team, St. Louis used to have the football Cardinals, St. Louis used to have the football Rams. They don't have those teams, even though they gave them subsidies. The only way for Missouri to be sure that they will continue to have teams like that is for us to be a state where people, industries, businesses and sports teams want to be. We got to do that by changing our education system by putting parents in charge. We do that by focusing on public safety. And we do that by cutting taxes and regulation."

On abortion

Ashcroft is endorsed by Missouri Right To Life, and like his opponents, opposes passing abortion rights in the state. The ballot titles his office wrote for six initiative petitions to restore abortion rights were rewritten after a Missouri appeals court ruled that his wording was "replete with partisan language." Ashcroft continues to defend that wording.

"You are misleading the people when you say it will only legalize it till fetal viability. That's not true. It will legalize abortion at any time, from conception to the very last toenail of a child leaves the birth canal. Have you read the language, Steve? Did you read the actual amendment?

If it passes, I will fight to protect all life in this state. Not only a mother going through a difficult time, but the child in the womb. I believe that government should speak for those that have no voice, that have no political power. And if I don't think the people of this state will approve it, but if they do, I'll just do what they did 51 years ago, when Roe v. Wade was passed, when some people said 'the Supreme Court has spoken, I will fight for life. I will fight for every Missourian.'"

The proposed constitutional amendment — which may appear on Missouri ballots this November — does not explicitly outline a point in gestation after which abortions are not allowed. However, it does allow the General Assembly to legislate abortion rights after the point of fetal viability, commonly considered to be around 24 weeks.

Listen to Ashcroft's full conversation with KCUR's Up To Date — including his views on local control of the Kansas City Police Department and what services state government should prioritize — above or on your favorite podcast app.