A Chiefs-only sales tax measure won't be headed to Jackson County voters. What happened?

The Jackson County Legislature rejected an attempt to put another stadium sales tax measure before voters — this time, though, it was only for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Legislator Manny Abarca sponsored the measure, but it failed, 5-4.

"I think it's up to the voters to decide this stuff," said Abarca. "I thought it was a good measure and it actually put the constituency in the driver's seat."

Sean Smith, another county legislator, said he felt pressure to show the Chiefs and Royals that Jackson County voters were not abandoning the team, after April's failed stadium sales tax extension. But ultimately, Smith voted against putting it on the ballot.

"The biggest (reason) was that we didn't have the support of the county executive or the teams, and even a yes vote the last day before we had to certify the ballot wasn't going to be signed by the county executive, and therefore wouldn't have been on the ballot anyway," said Smith.

"So, we could have voted yes, just so it could be (County Executive Frank White's) fault that it wasn't on the ballot, I just really didn't want to mislead voters into thinking something was coming."

