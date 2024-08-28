© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Chiefs-only sales tax measure won't be headed to Jackson County voters. What happened?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:08 PM CDT
Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jackson County Legislature narrowly voted against placing a stadium tax measure on the November ballot, another attempt to keep the Chiefs from leaving Kansas City. The quarter-cent sales tax would have lasted for 20 years, but left out the Royals.

The Jackson County Legislature rejected an attempt to put another stadium sales tax measure before voters — this time, though, it was only for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Legislator Manny Abarca sponsored the measure, but it failed, 5-4.

"I think it's up to the voters to decide this stuff," said Abarca. "I thought it was a good measure and it actually put the constituency in the driver's seat."

Sean Smith, another county legislator, said he felt pressure to show the Chiefs and Royals that Jackson County voters were not abandoning the team, after April's failed stadium sales tax extension. But ultimately, Smith voted against putting it on the ballot.

"The biggest (reason) was that we didn't have the support of the county executive or the teams, and even a yes vote the last day before we had to certify the ballot wasn't going to be signed by the county executive, and therefore wouldn't have been on the ballot anyway," said Smith.

"So, we could have voted yes, just so it could be (County Executive Frank White's) fault that it wasn't on the ballot, I just really didn't want to mislead voters into thinking something was coming."

Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyGovernmentpoliticsKansas City Chiefsproperty taxtaxesBallot Issue
