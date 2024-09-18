© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Patrick Mahomes got a dedicated chapter in a new book of greatest football moments

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:24 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs in front of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah during the first half of the wild-card playoff football game Jan. 13 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won, and will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening.
Ed Zurga
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs in front of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

In his new book, "Why We Love Football: A History In 100 Moments," bestselling sportswriter Joe Posnanski tells stories that range from the sport's quirkiest moments to its most historic. He says Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "unlike anybody we've ever seen."

In recent years, sportswriter Joe Posnanski has been known for his books "Why We Love Baseball" and "The Baseball 100." Now, in his new book out Tuesday, he is shifting his focus from America's pastime to America's favorite sport here in 2024.

In "Why We Love Football: A History In 100 Moments," Posnanski covers a wide swath of stories from the sport's history, including favorites like the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Immaculate Reception" in the 1972 AFC divisional playoff game and the 1985 Chicago Bears' "Super Bowl Shuffle."

The Kansas City Chiefs, of course, get their fair share of mentions as well: One of the chapters is solely dedicated to the "magic" of Patrick Mahomes.

"I think when people are going to ask me what moments I left out, that the moments I'm going to regret leaving out are the million or so moments from Patrick Mahomes that I couldn't get into the book," Posnanski told KCUR's Up To Date.

"He's unlike anybody we've ever seen, in my view."

  • Joe Posnanski, sportswriter, podcast host, author of "Why We Love Football: A History In 100 Moments"

Joe Posnanski and Mitch Holthus talk "Why We Love Football" 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 20 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastsportsfootballNFLBooksKansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now