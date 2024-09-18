Patrick Mahomes got a dedicated chapter in a new book of greatest football moments

In recent years, sportswriter Joe Posnanski has been known for his books "Why We Love Baseball" and "The Baseball 100." Now, in his new book out Tuesday, he is shifting his focus from America's pastime to America's favorite sport here in 2024.

In "Why We Love Football: A History In 100 Moments," Posnanski covers a wide swath of stories from the sport's history, including favorites like the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Immaculate Reception" in the 1972 AFC divisional playoff game and the 1985 Chicago Bears' "Super Bowl Shuffle."

The Kansas City Chiefs, of course, get their fair share of mentions as well: One of the chapters is solely dedicated to the "magic" of Patrick Mahomes.

"I think when people are going to ask me what moments I left out, that the moments I'm going to regret leaving out are the million or so moments from Patrick Mahomes that I couldn't get into the book," Posnanski told KCUR's Up To Date.

"He's unlike anybody we've ever seen, in my view."



Joe Posnanski and Mitch Holthus talk "Why We Love Football" 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 20 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.