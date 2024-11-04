What Kansas City voters should know about polling rules before Election Day

Across the country, millions of people have cast their ballots early for the Nov. 5 general election — including tens of thousands in the Kansas City area.

For those who aren't in a rush and plan to vote Monday or Tuesday, Anne Calvert, president of the League of Women Voters KC/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties shares some general information to make the process smooth.

"Planning can help with the complicated process of voting," Calvert said.

To expedite the process, Calvert suggests completing a sample ballot to reference when voting. You can look up information about the candidates and ballot questions from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

On election day in Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter identification laws changed in 2022, so make sure you have one that works.

In Kansas, the state requires polling locations be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., however, in some areas like Johnson County, polls open earlier. Check with your local polling location.

Calvert said voter identification is much less restrictive in Kansas.

State law in Missouri requires that employees allow voters three consecutive hours while polls are open to vote. In Kansas, two hours is required. Calvert recommends calling the the election protection hotline if you've been denied your opportunity to vote.

For more information about voting procedures in Missouri and Kansas , check out the 2024 KC Voter Guide .

