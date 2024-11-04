© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What Kansas City voters should know about polling rules before Election Day

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:06 PM CST
Kenneth Ford, with Freedom Inc., encourages people vote early Tuesday morning at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. Ford and a small group of volunteers were moving from location to location throughout the city to spread the message.
Kenneth Ford, with Freedom Inc., encourages people vote in March 2023 at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Do you have a valid voter ID for Missouri or Kansas? Or know what you cannot wear inside a polling location? Anne Calvert, president of the local League of Women Voters, shares what you need to know as we near the last days to vote.

Across the country, millions of people have cast their ballots early for the Nov. 5 general election — including tens of thousands in the Kansas City area.

For those who aren't in a rush and plan to vote Monday or Tuesday, Anne Calvert, president of the League of Women Voters KC/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties shares some general information to make the process smooth.

"Planning can help with the complicated process of voting," Calvert said.

To expedite the process, Calvert suggests completing a sample ballot to reference when voting. You can look up information about the candidates and ballot questions from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

On election day in Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter identification laws changed in 2022, so make sure you have one that works.

In Kansas, the state requires polling locations be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., however, in some areas like Johnson County, polls open earlier. Check with your local polling location.

Calvert said voter identification is much less restrictive in Kansas.

State law in Missouri requires that employees allow voters three consecutive hours while polls are open to vote. In Kansas, two hours is required. Calvert recommends calling the the election protection hotline if you've been denied your opportunity to vote.

For more information about voting procedures in Missouri and Kansas, check out the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Up To Date Podcastvotingvoting rightsMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024ElectionsKansas CityLeague of Women Voters
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
