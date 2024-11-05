© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Here's how judge retention elections work in Missouri and Kansas

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
The Missouri Supreme Court takes the bench on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 in Jefferson City to hear a case questioning whether an amendment to overturn the state's abortion ban will remain on the states November ballot. From left are Judges Kelly C. Broniec, Robin Ransom, W. Brent Powell, Chief Justice Mary R. Russell, Zel. M. Fischer, Paul C. Wilson and Ginger K. Gooch.
Pool photo by Robert Cohen
/
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
In Missouri, judges on the Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District are up for retention, as are two Missouri Supreme Court judges. Here, the Missouri Supreme Court takes the bench on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 in Jefferson City.

Both states have a non-partisan merit selection system where voters decide whether or not to keep a judge in office through regular retention elections. This year, a multitude of judges — including two on the Missouri Supreme Court — are up for retention on the 2024 ballot.

Wondering how to vote for judges up for retention this Election Day? You're not alone. Missouri and Kansas voters will see a handful of judges on the Nov. 5 ballot.

In Missouri, judges on the Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District are up for retention, as are two Missouri Supreme Court judges. The Western District covers 45 counties, the majority west of Columbia and north of Lake of the Ozarks. This includes Kansas City, St. Joseph and Jefferson City.

In Kansas, 14 judges are on the Court of Appeals, the state's second highest court, which hears appeals from all lower district courts in civil and criminal cases. These judges face retention every four years.

KCUR's former legal affairs editor, Dan Margolies, says Missouri and Kansas use non-partisan merit selection systems for judicial elections, although parts of both states still elect judges to office.

"The process is pretty much the same," Margolies told KCUR's Up To Date. "Non-partisan commissions consisting of lawyers and laymen alike nominate three candidates to fill judicial vacancies, and then the governor picks one of those."

Margolies explains that in the general election following a Missouri judge's first year of service, the judge must then go up for retention votes. Judges who stand for retention must get 50% support to remain on the bench.

"The whole idea, obviously, the whole rationale for these non-partisan court plans is to get politics out of —to the extent that's possible — out of the system," says Margolies.

Below, find guides on some of the Missouri and Kansas judges running in retention races, from the KC Voter Guide.

Missouri Supreme Court
Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are facing a re-election vote this November. If retained, the judges will serve for another 12 years, but if not, their vacant seat will be filled by the next Missouri governor.
Missouri Court of Appeals: Western District
Three judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals are up for retention votes on the 2024 ballot. If retained, district judges serve a 12-year term, but must retire before their 70th birthday.
Kansas Court of Appeals
There are 14 judges on the Kansas Court of Appeals, the state's second highest court, who are appointed by the governor and face retention elections every four years.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
