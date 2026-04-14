Classical KC welcomes 'The UMKC Conservatory Hour' to its programming lineup

KCUR’s sister station Classical KC, which can be found at 91.9 on your FM dial, has been partnering with the UMKC Conservatory to develop compelling classical content for the Kansas City community.

The show “Sounds Like with Sean Chen” already has nearly two dozen episodes, and "The UMKC Conservatory Hour” hosted by Rodrigo Camargo launched just last week.

Courtney Crappell, the dean of the UMKC Conservatory, told KCUR that partnerships between local arts organizations can be beneficial for the communities they serve.

"This is a really golden opportunity for us because the Conservatory is here in the community, KCUR is here, Classical KC is here. This brings some natural connections together to really blow that up a bit," Crappell explained. "It is a natural outcome, I think, of this talent we have right here in Kansas City, to be broadcast across the city and even beyond."

Camargo, a composer who is currently pursuing his DMA in composition at the UMKC Conservatory, is tasked with curating performances to air during his new program. That is no easy job, he said, as the Conservatory produces over 400 performances each year.

"Listeners can expect great music from great performances from Conservatory students, faculty members, alumni and ensembles," Camargo told KCUR. "It's an amazing show. I'm really excited about it."

