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Up To Date

Classical KC welcomes 'The UMKC Conservatory Hour' to its programming lineup

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Rodrigo Camargo, the host of "The UMKC Conservatory Hour" on Classical KC.
Classical KC
Rodrigo Camargo, the host of "The UMKC Conservatory Hour" on Classical KC.

The UMKC Conservatory and KCUR's sister station Classical KC have deepened their partnership by adding "The UMKC Conservatory Hour" to the station's local content offerings.

KCUR’s sister station Classical KC, which can be found at 91.9 on your FM dial, has been partnering with the UMKC Conservatory to develop compelling classical content for the Kansas City community.

The show “Sounds Like with Sean Chen” already has nearly two dozen episodes, and "The UMKC Conservatory Hour” hosted by Rodrigo Camargo launched just last week.

Courtney Crappell, the dean of the UMKC Conservatory, told KCUR that partnerships between local arts organizations can be beneficial for the communities they serve.

"This is a really golden opportunity for us because the Conservatory is here in the community, KCUR is here, Classical KC is here. This brings some natural connections together to really blow that up a bit," Crappell explained. "It is a natural outcome, I think, of this talent we have right here in Kansas City, to be broadcast across the city and even beyond."

Camargo, a composer who is currently pursuing his DMA in composition at the UMKC Conservatory, is tasked with curating performances to air during his new program. That is no easy job, he said, as the Conservatory produces over 400 performances each year.

"Listeners can expect great music from great performances from Conservatory students, faculty members, alumni and ensembles," Camargo told KCUR. "It's an amazing show. I'm really excited about it."

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Up To Date PodcastClassical KCClassical KC on KCURUMKC Conservatory of Music and Danceclassical musicMusic
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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