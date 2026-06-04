Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids says Iran war is hiking living costs for Americans

Keeping Iran from having a nuclear weapon is a top priority for Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. But the congresswoman from Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District disagrees with how the Trump administration is trying to eliminate that threat.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, only notifying a select few members of Congress prior to the bombings . President Donald Trump has also not sought congressional approval for the war, despite surpassing the 60-day threshold to request authorization or withdraw troops declared in the War Powers Resolution. Attempts to restrict military action have been shot down by Republican leaders in Congress.

“Every bit of what we're seeing right now, the president's lack of strategy, the president's lack of communication, the lack of congressional approval — right now, decisions are being made without a clear strategy, and it has cost us service members' lives,” Davids said.

Since the war began, gas prices have increased by 50% at the pump and added to the overall price of consumer goods, straining American families.

Trump has said the high oil prices are the cost of preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

“The approach that we're seeing from this administration is not making Americans safer, and it is actually detrimental to our national security,” Davids said. “Because every single time an American wakes up and sees their gas prices going up by $1; they cannot afford their health care; they can't afford their prescriptions; they can't afford their rent; we are putting our country on the back foot at a time when we need to be focused on making things better for the American people.”

