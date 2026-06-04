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Up To Date

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says preserving the state’s water resources is ‘imperative’

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:23 PM CDT
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Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Jan. 15, 2026 days after delivering her final State of the State address.

Kansas’ Ogallala Aquifer has been losing water for decades. And while dedicating funding to a strategic water plan was a priority of Kelly’s during the 2026 legislative session, no measure passed. But she’s optimistic the state will continue to make progress after she leaves office in January.

After eight years in office, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will leave her post in January 2027. The Democratic governor is proud of her work restoring the state’s fiscal status after former Gov. Sam Brownback implemented destructive tax cuts, and recruiting the Kansas City Chiefs to move across the state line.

But one goal she hasn’t realized is a strategic water plan for the state. The Ogallala Aquifer, which provides water for much of Kansas, has been declining due to decades of overuse. Kelly approved the creation of a task force to make a plan for water conservation in 2025, but a measure to increase its funding died in the Legislature this year.

Kelly says she’s pleased with the work so far, and feels confident that it will continue when she leaves office.

“It is not at this point a partisan issue. I think you know people have really come on board, and I'm not just talking about legislators, I'm really talking about people all across the state of Kansas,” Kelly told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Kelly also discussed property taxes, the new Chiefs stadium, her vision for the future of Kansas and more.

  • Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
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Up To Date PodcastKansasLaura KellypoliticsWaterproperty taxesKansas City Chiefs
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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