Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says preserving the state’s water resources is ‘imperative’

After eight years in office, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will leave her post in January 2027. The Democratic governor is proud of her work restoring the state’s fiscal status after former Gov. Sam Brownback implemented destructive tax cuts , and recruiting the Kansas City Chiefs to move across the state line.

But one goal she hasn’t realized is a strategic water plan for the state. The Ogallala Aquifer, which provides water for much of Kansas , has been declining due to decades of overuse. Kelly approved the creation of a task force to make a plan for water conservation in 2025, but a measure to increase its funding died in the Legislature this year.

Kelly says she’s pleased with the work so far, and feels confident that it will continue when she leaves office.

“It is not at this point a partisan issue. I think you know people have really come on board, and I'm not just talking about legislators, I'm really talking about people all across the state of Kansas,” Kelly told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Kelly also discussed property taxes, the new Chiefs stadium, her vision for the future of Kansas and more.