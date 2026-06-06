Pride Month book recs from a Kansas City author, librarian and avid reader

A lot of readers hear about certain sociopolitical issues for the first time from their favorite books, says Kaite Stover, director of readers’ services at the Kansas City Public Library.

She says mystery writers in particular have a knack for working cultural conversations into their books. Regardless of genre, LGBTQ+ experiences are becoming more common in literature, especially with more LGBTQ+ writers getting published.

“I'm seeing more queer authors of everything in publishing, and that's because publishing has made greater attempts to raise marginalized voices,” Stover told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Despite increased representation, Kansas City author Adib Khorram says a rise in book bans over the last few years has impacted the sales of his books and others who write about queer issues.

“If there are, say 10,000 books on the banned list, maybe one or two people will see their scale sales skyrocket. The other 9,998 of them, their books will not skyrocket. People won't hear about them. Libraries won't buy them. Schools won't buy them,” Khorram said.

Still, Khorram says book bans push him “to fight all the harder.”

Stover, Khorram and KC Sapphic Book Club member Mallory Krishna shared a variety of books – from nonfiction to magical realism – that tell stories for, by and about the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month.

Kaite Stover’s recommendations

“ Vile Lady Villains ” by Danai Christopoulou (horror, fantasy)

In this romantic, queer rebellious retelling of two prominent literary characters, Lady Macbeth and Queen Klytemnestra live out a gleefully bloody adventure. Lady Macbeth finds herself pushed through a biblio-time portal, and both have blood on their hands. A situationship ensues.

“ The Disaster Gay Detective Agency ” by Lev Ac Rosen (mystery, thriller)

The “disaster gays” are a group of young, messy, queer, madcap friends who are roped into solving a murder in the hotel where one of them tends the front desk. A witty, clever crime novel for fans of “Thursday Murder Club.”

“ Supergay! A Memoir ” by Frankie Grande (memoir)

To the author, “too much” is never too much. This joyful, honest and campy look at growing up, coming out and living proud is for any reader who ever felt like an outsider.

“ The LGBTQ+ History Book ” by Jon Astbury and Hannah Ayres (nonfiction)

A browsable, diverse, global collection of the historical moments, movements, tragedies and triumphs of queer people from Urdu poetry to Stonewall to “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

“ No Place Like Home: Lessons in Activism from LGBT Kansas ” by C.J. Janovy (nonfiction)

This book — written by a former KCUR staffer — is a hyperlocal socio-political history of queer life in the Midwest. All activism is local, and the author shows how the strongest voices can come from the most ordinary citizens.

Adib Khorram’s recommendations

“ Last First Kiss ” by Julian Winters (romance)

“Last First Kiss” is a swoony second-chance adult romance from a true master of the genre. I love everything by Julian Winters but this is his best yet.

“ Exquisite Things ” by Abdi Nazemian (magical realism)

“Exquisite Things” is a magical tale that weaves together queer history, found family, Oscar Wilde, what it means to live forever and what it means to truly live.

“ The House of Now and Then ” by Edward Underhill (magical realism)

Come for the beach vibes but stay for the meditation on figuring out which parts of your past to let go of and which to hold onto.

“ The Mercy Makers ” by Tessa Gratton (fantasy)

This is a high fantasy from a master of the genre. The main character, Iriset, is too smart, too inquisitive and too self-serving for any of this to turn out well, but we can't help wanting it to anyway.

Mallory Krishna’s recommendations

“ Sunburn ” by Chloe Michelle Howarth (romance)

Lucy's life is set and everyone knows it. After high school she will marry her childhood best friend, settle down in their hometown and raise multiple children. But during a teenage summer, she and her friend Susannah develop an intense connection while basking in the hot summer rays. Conflicted, Lucy struggles against intense Catholic guilt, and has to decide if she actually wants the future she knows.

“ Woodworking ” by Emily St. James (literary fiction)

A high school teacher should be the one to help and guide students throughout their formative years. But Erica Skyberg seeks out one of her students, Abigail – the only other trans girl in town – when she finally decides to maybe start her transition. Abigail and Erica bond as they navigate the daily life and politics of small town South Dakota during the fall of 2016.

“ Natural Beauty ” by Ling Ling Huang (satirical horror)

Holistik is a beauty and wellness brand known for their science-defying results. When our narrator gets recruited to work at one of their stores, she jumps at the opportunity. As she is prescribed Holistik's products to help her match their beauty standards and grows closer to the founder's niece Helen, she comes to learn the dark secrets of what she is actually selling to customers and what the products are doing to her body.

“ Girl Next Door ” by Rachel Meredith (romance)

What would you do if someone wrote a book about you? MC goes back to her hometown to investigate her child-hood neighbor and former classmate Nora. Nora possibly wrote the hottest and steamiest book of the year based on events that happened while the two were acquaintances at best. Throughout the book, MC rediscovers her home and family with adult eyes, and finally gets to know the girl next door.