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Up To Date

Lawrence's 780 Songwriters Circle opens up the creative process behind making music

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A man sitting playing an accordion.
Christopher Molla
Christopher Molla, part of Small Birds of Sound and Camper Van Beethoven, is a cofounder of the 780 Songwriters Circle. The Lawrence event allows artists to share their process of creating music.

For Kelly Hunt, writing music starts with a visual process. She's part of the 780 Songwriters Circle, a quarterly event in Lawrence that brings together artists to explore the creative process. The next event is June 10 at the Lawrence Public Library.

For Kelly Hunt, writing music requires visualization.

“I can sort of paint a picture in my mind's eye,” Hunt said. “I liken it to, like, I start with a movie reel in my mind, and then I start to put into words what I'm seeing and what it makes me feel.”

For musician Arthur Dodge, songwriting isn’t an assignment or a 9-5 job. It normally starts with toying around with a guitar, and sometimes inspiration strikes when he’s not expecting it. The melody usually arrives first.

“If a lyric doesn’t come pretty soon after the music arrives, then it kind of gets put aside,” Dodge said. “I might go back and mess with it later, but it's generally something that you know comes really quickly.”

Wanting to bring more music to the Lawrence Public Library, musician Christopher Molla and fellow musicians created the 780 Songwriters Circle. (In the Dewey Decimal system, 780 is the designation for music books.)

Four times a year, the circle enlists a panel of artists to discuss their process of writing, take audience questions, and offer an acoustic performance. The second session takes place June 10, with Hunt and Dodge as two of the panelists.

“We really wanted to get more into a combination of a performance and conversation about it, to just explore the processes involved behind making a song,” Molla said.

780 Songwriters Circle, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., Lawrence, Kansas 66044.

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Up To Date PodcastLocal musicMusicLawrence
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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