A Kansas City master sommelier recommends wines for the World Cup
Doug Frost is one of only three people in the world to hold both the titles of master sommelier and master of wine. He joined KCUR’s Up to Date to share a selection of wines with connections to teams staying or playing in Kansas City during the World Cup.
Which wines should you drink to celebrate the World Cup this summer?
Kansas City-based master sommelier Doug Frost joined KCUR’s Up To Date for a tasting, where he brought samples of wines from Austria, England and Argentina.
England and Argentina’s teams are based in the Kansas City metro during the World Cup, and Austria plays Algeria on June 27 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Here are the wines Frost brought to the KCUR studios:
- Schloss Gobelsberg Grüner Veltliner 2024 (Austria)
- Balfour Brut-Rose 2018 (England)
- Lamadrid Cabernet Franc 2022 (Argentina)
Frost also discussed wine fraud and answered the question: Is there such a thing as a good rosé?
The answer, put simply, is yes.
“When you have a dinner in the Champagne region, if they have a rosé, they are serving it with chicken or with fowl or with duck. They see it as a serious food wine,” Frost said.
- Doug Frost, master of wine and master sommelier
- Halle Jackson, Up To Date producer
- Rachel Anders, KCUR announcer