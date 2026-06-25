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Up To Date

A Kansas City master sommelier recommends wines for the World Cup

By Madeline Fox,
Zach WilsonNora Crutcher-McGowan
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A man sits inside a radio studio. He has a headset around his neck and is holding up a glass of red wine.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost visited Up To Date on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to talk wines connected to some of the countries visiting Kansas City for the World Cup.

Doug Frost is one of only three people in the world to hold both the titles of master sommelier and master of wine. He joined KCUR’s Up to Date to share a selection of wines with connections to teams staying or playing in Kansas City during the World Cup.

Which wines should you drink to celebrate the World Cup this summer?

Kansas City-based master sommelier Doug Frost joined KCUR’s Up To Date for a tasting, where he brought samples of wines from Austria, England and Argentina.

England and Argentina’s teams are based in the Kansas City metro during the World Cup, and Austria plays Algeria on June 27 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are the wines Frost brought to the KCUR studios:

  1. Schloss Gobelsberg Grüner Veltliner 2024  (Austria)
  2. Balfour Brut-Rose 2018 (England)
  3. Lamadrid Cabernet Franc 2022 (Argentina) 

Frost also discussed wine fraud and answered the question: Is there such a thing as a good rosé?

The answer, put simply, is yes.

“When you have a dinner in the Champagne region, if they have a rosé, they are serving it with chicken or with fowl or with duck. They see it as a serious food wine,” Frost said.

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Up To Date PodcastwineWorld CupWorld Cup KCFood & Drink
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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