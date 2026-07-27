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Up To Date

Cyberattacks are targeting Midwest businesses more than elsewhere in the U.S. Why?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A person types on a computer showing coding information on the screen.
Chris Neal
/
Shooter Imaging for the Kansas News Service
A Kansas cybersecurity expert said moving to a centralized system could expose the whole network during a hack if the state is not careful.

The middle of the U.S. is seeing a higher volume of cyberattacks than other regions. Artificial intelligence is exacerbating the problem. A cybersecurity expert shares why the Midwest is a prime target and how people should protect sensitive information.

Organizations in the Midwest experienced 7% more cyberattacks than the national average during the first five months of 2026, according to data from Check Point Research.

Healthcare, financial services, and energy and utilities are among the most targeted industries.

“The central U.S. has hospitals, manufacturers, banks and utilities that are highly concentrated in this area, so it does make it a rich target,” said Cindi Carter, global chief information security officer at Check Point Software Technologies.

Some organizations experience more than 1,500 attempted attacks per week. Artificial intelligence is making it easier for cyber criminals to increase the volume of attacks.

“Modern cyber attacks today, compared to even just 10 years ago, are highly automated now, which is why the numbers can feel so large,” Carter told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Carter suggested people take steps to protect personal and sensitive information by using multi-factor authentication, avoid using the same password multiple times and install updates on digital devices.

“I really would rather that people be prepared than worried,” Carter said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastCyber Securitytechnologyartificial intelligenceMidwest
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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