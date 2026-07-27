Cyberattacks are targeting Midwest businesses more than elsewhere in the U.S. Why?

Organizations in the Midwest experienced 7% more cyberattacks than the national average during the first five months of 2026, according to data from Check Point Research .

Healthcare, financial services, and energy and utilities are among the most targeted industries.

“The central U.S. has hospitals, manufacturers, banks and utilities that are highly concentrated in this area, so it does make it a rich target,” said Cindi Carter, global chief information security officer at Check Point Software Technologies.

Some organizations experience more than 1,500 attempted attacks per week. Artificial intelligence is making it easier for cyber criminals to increase the volume of attacks.

“Modern cyber attacks today, compared to even just 10 years ago, are highly automated now, which is why the numbers can feel so large,” Carter told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Carter suggested people take steps to protect personal and sensitive information by using multi-factor authentication, avoid using the same password multiple times and install updates on digital devices.

“I really would rather that people be prepared than worried,” Carter said.