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Up To Date

Interim Jackson County Executive says Manny Abarca's removal was consequence of 'dysfunction'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Interim Jackson County Executive Phil Levota talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 16, 2025.

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said the vote to replace Manny Abarca IV as legislative chair was not related to allegations he made about bribery. On KCUR’s Up To Date, LeVota discussed how Jackson County residents will be reimbursed for inflated property tax payments.

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said the allegations of bribery made by former Legislative Chair Manny Abarca IV are serious, but they were not the cause of the legislature's decision to vote Abarca out of his position.

“They just thought there was some dysfunction with the body itself, and they thought they needed new leadership,” LeVota told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Abarca, who is a candidate for the permanent Jackson County Executive role, is facing three criminal cases connected to his estranged wife.

LeVota has not endorsed any candidate in the race for county executive, but said some of the people running “are going to be terrible for Jackson County if they were elected.”

“We cannot go backwards the way we did,” LeVota said. “We need professionalism in the executive office and we need professionalism in the legislature.”

KCUR’s Up To Date also spoke with LeVota about the property tax settlement that could reimburse more the 200,000 Jackson County homeowners for overpayment stemming from 2023 property tax assessments.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyPhil LeVotaproperty taxesManny Abarca IV
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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