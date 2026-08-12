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Up To Date

Kansas City lost nearly 8,000 jobs due to immigration enforcement. But communities remain resilient

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A masked law enforcement agent wearing a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement stood by while another agent backed away from the food manufacturing facility. Witnesses filmed officers, documenting
Cassandra Isobelle Flores
A masked law enforcement agent wearing a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement stood by while another agent backed away from the food manufacturing facility. Witnesses filmed officers, documenting license plates and badge numbers.

Some immigrants in Kansas City are changing their work hours and shifting other parts of their daily routine to avoid encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. A new study found last year’s surge of immigration enforcement resulted in nearly 8,000 jobs lost in Kansas City.

As a result of the Trump administration's push to increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests, some immigrants are changing their work hours, lunch stops and making sure their vehicles don’t have issues that could draw the attention of law enforcement agencies.

In 2025, arrests increased 93%, and nearly 8,000 jobs were lost in the Kansas City metro.

Mary Sanchez, a columnist with Tribune Content Agency who writes for The Beacon, said these deportation campaigns are causing more than just fear in immigrant communities.

“There is also a lot of resilience,” Sanchez said. “They're doing what they need to do to try and protect their jobs, their families, homes that they've bought, everything that they have built here.”

A volunteer works on a malfunctioning taillight during a free clinic held in a Northland church parking lot on July 25. The Kansas City Democratic Socialists of America began staging the events around the area in March as a way to help immigrants avoid a traffic stop, fearful that an encounter could escalate into detention by immigration agents.
News
Deportations have already cost Kansas City thousands of jobs — and hurt American workers too
Mary Sanchez

President Donald Trump has stated that immigration enforcement is improving the job market and U.S. economy.

However, a study by the Brookings Institution does not support the president’s claims — and in fact, the opposite is true.

“If you remove someone, then their family doesn't have money to go out and spend in other ways. Or a business that has been affected more deeply, they might cut back on the projects that they're going to do, and that can affect U.S. born workers,” Sanchez said.

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Up To Date PodcastKansas CityimmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)immigrantseconomydeportationjobs
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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