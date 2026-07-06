Are Republicans in Missouri and Kansas at risk of losing their supermajorities this year?

Republicans have held supermajorities in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature since 2010, and in the Missouri General Assembly since 2012. A supermajority occurs when one party controls at least two-thirds of the seats in a legislative chamber.

But now, polls around the country point to 2026 as a potential "blue wave" election year for the Democrats.

Four months away from the November midterms, analysis from Ballotpedia says that GOP legislative supermajorities in both Missouri and Kansas are “highly exposed” to breaking.

“It is in the realm of possibility this time around,” said Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri.

“Democrats have thought likewise a couple of times in the last several election cycles, but right now the Democrats are competing in lots of seats (in Missouri).”

Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, a Wichita State University associate professor of politics, said in Kansas, Democrats are targeting seven seats in particular to eliminate the supermajority.

“Six of those are in KC metro,” Middlewood explained. “But, as a counter targeting, Republicans are also trying to pick up seats in Sedgwick County, which is where Wichita is, in case they lose those seats in the KC metro. So, the fact that we see the Republican Party really trying to counter target other seats shows that even they are somewhat afraid that this could happen.”

The most significant advantage of a supermajority is that it clears the way for legislators to override gubernatorial vetoes without needing any votes from the minority party.

That happened this year, when Kansas Republicans overrode dozens of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes — including on elections, free speech rights, student protests, and landlord rights.

Kelly is term-limited, and a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans are running to replace her.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, where Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe is halfway through his first term, the impact would be negligible.

“The question is really more a matter of Democratic morale in terms of denting the supermajority than it is really shifting anything significantly in terms of power in Jefferson City,” Squire told KCUR.