© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Overland Park ice cream shop that hires workers with disabilities is hitting the road

By Elizabeth Ruiz,
Steve Kraske
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman and man stand together posing for a photo in front of The Golden Scoop Coffee and Creamery. Each person has a cup and spoon in their hand.
Paula Doran
/
The Golden Scoop
Sam Doran (right) and Olivia Frohart, employees of The Golden Scoop, pose for a photo outside of the store. The Golden Scoop is closing its flagship location and open an ice cream truck that can be scheduled for local events.

The Golden Scoop in Overland Park, which hires people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is closing the doors on its flagship store and going mobile with an ice cream truck. CEO Amber Schreiber said employees will learn new skills and meet more community members.

The Golden Scoop will permanently close the doors of its flagship store at 95th and Nall Ave., in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The ice cream shop opened in 2021 as a place to hire and empower people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Overwhelming support for the store led to them opening a second Overland Park location, which will remain open.

CEO Amber Schreiber said in place of the Nall store, they are launching an ice cream truck.

“It's really positive for our mission and for our employees,” Schreiber said. “They're going to get to go out and into the community, interact, work on social skills, learn new skills, and meet people where they're at.”

Sam Doran has worked at The Golden Scoop for more than two years. He said he used to fear being around people, but the ice cream shop has helped grow his social skills.

“I enjoy talking to my favorite people and (having) fun,” Doran said.

The mobile ice cream shop will be available for scheduling at a variety of functions, including at school districts, private parties, and corporate events.

Schreiber said the truck will expose more community members to capabilities and talents of employees — known as “Golden Scoopers.”

“They’re getting noticed, and they just feel extremely valued in the community,” Schreiber said.

Tags
Up To Date Overland Park, KansasIce Creamdisabilitiesbusiness
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR