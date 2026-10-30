Overland Park ice cream shop that hires workers with disabilities is hitting the road

The Golden Scoop will permanently close the doors of its flagship store at 95th and Nall Ave., in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The ice cream shop opened in 2021 as a place to hire and empower people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Overwhelming support for the store led to them opening a second Overland Park location, which will remain open.

CEO Amber Schreiber said in place of the Nall store, they are launching an ice cream truck.

“It's really positive for our mission and for our employees,” Schreiber said. “They're going to get to go out and into the community, interact, work on social skills, learn new skills, and meet people where they're at.”

Sam Doran has worked at The Golden Scoop for more than two years. He said he used to fear being around people, but the ice cream shop has helped grow his social skills.

“I enjoy talking to my favorite people and (having) fun,” Doran said.

The mobile ice cream shop will be available for scheduling at a variety of functions, including at school districts, private parties, and corporate events.

Schreiber said the truck will expose more community members to capabilities and talents of employees — known as “Golden Scoopers.”

“They’re getting noticed, and they just feel extremely valued in the community,” Schreiber said.

