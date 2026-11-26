Jackie Nguyen, owner and founder of Café Cà Phê and Cà Phê Studios , and Komal Kaur, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Eye of an Immigrant , are this year’s winners of The Pinnacle Prize .

The annual Kansas City award was established by the late Kenneth Baum and Ann Baum, to recognize often-unnoticed visionaries who created positive change in their community.

Inspired by their own experiences, this year’s winners showed a commitment to helping immigrant and minority communities overcome barriers, and created a space for those groups to feel welcome, seen and celebrated.

Jackie Nguyen

Nguyen opened Café Cà Phê, first as a roaming coffee truck and then as a Columbus Park brick-and-mortar , after the COVID pandemic upended her career as a touring Broadway performer and landed her in Kansas City.

As she settled into the area, Nguyen said she struggled to find community, because unlike other places she’s lived, Kansas City lacked a gathering space for people of AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander) cultures. During the pandemic, people of Asian descent were also experiencing discrimination and violence across the country.

“There is no community center here for the Asian community, here in Kansas City, so I kind of view (Café Cà Phê) as my little community center of sorts on Fifth Street in Columbus Park,” Nguyen told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Nguyen also founded the AANHPI Heritage Festival , and her activism led to Kansas City officially recognizing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month in 2021.

“Kansas City is recognizing the Asian community and also celebrating with us, and that was a really important goal of mine too,” Nguyen said. “It wasn't just for the Asian community, but it was for Kansas City to celebrate with us.”

Komal Kaur

Komal Kaur’s childhood included translating for doctor’s appointments and paperwork, and helping her immigrant parents navigate life in America before they received legal status.

Kaur first shared her parents’ journey as part of a high school project, which became the blueprint for Eye of an Immigrant . The nonprofit and storytelling campaign focuses on uplifting immigrant stories and voices, and helping immigrants on their path to citizenship.

“I think when you're able to listen to emotions and see emotions and hear someone's experiences, I hope those moments are met with empathy, and I hope that continues to cultivate a greater sense of understanding and community within Kansas City,” Kaur said.

Kaur said immigrants are often taught to keep quiet about their struggles, which can be isolating.

“Being able to share stories and find commonality, find common ground, and then also understand that I'm not here alone,” Kaur told KCUR’s Up To Date.

