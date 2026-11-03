Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II wins reelection in Missouri's 5th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II won a 12th term Tuesday night, surviving an unusual election year in which Missouri Republicans attempted to redraw his Kansas City district — only for the courts to require the state to use its old congressional map this Election Day.

Cleaver’s win follows months of legal battles that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court , after a group of Missouri petitioners fought to put the gerrymandered map up for voter approval . They ultimately succeeded, meaning Cleaver’s district was the same one he ran in for reelection in 2022 and 2024.

With 72% of precincts reporting, Cleaver had 74% of the vote, compared with Missouri state Sen. Rick Brattin’s 24%.

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A dramatic primary season

Because of ongoing legal battles at the time, the August primary election was conducted using the Republican-leaning congressional districts the state party pushed through in 2025. In that contest, Cleaver did not face a Democratic challenger, and Brattin beat out 5 other candidates .

Cleaver’s seat was the prime target of Missouri Republican attempts to redraw congressional districts and net the GOP another seat in Congress. That map split Kansas City among three separate districts, combining deep blue portions of the city with more Republican areas extending east into central Missouri. Their proposed 5th Congressional District would have stretched east from Troost Avenue nearly 200 miles.

The November general election, though, was conducted using the 2022 congressional map, following a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in September.

The same month, the court ruled a ballot initiative asking for voter approval of the redrawn map must be placed on November ballots.

Cleaver won reelection in 2022 and 2024 by more than 60% of the vote using the 2022 district map, which includes all of Kansas City south of the Missouri River.

A long tenure in Washington

Cleaver was first elected to Congress in 2004 and has been reelected 10 times. From 2011 to 2013, Cleaver was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. He is an advocate for affordable housing and serves on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. Cleaver became Kansas City’s first Black mayor in 1991, and led the city until 1999.

Brattin lives in Cass County and has represented Cass, Johnson and Bates counties in the Missouri Senate since 2021. None of those counties are part of the 5th Congressional District under the 2022 map, meaning the voters Brattin currently represents in Jefferson City did not vote in his congressional race (the 2022 map puts them in the 4th District).

Brattin, a former Missouri state representative, aligned his campaign closely with President Donald Trump’s agenda, and earned Trump’s endorsement in August.