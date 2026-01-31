Want a night out in Kansas City? Here are some ideas for a great date or couple's adventure

Planning for a first date, quality time with your significant other, or a night out with friends? Trying to find the right place with the right vibe isn’t always easy — but we can help.

we've featured dozens of activities, restaurants, games, classes and events that would make for an ideal night out.

There are the obvious ones, like romantic restaurants in Kansas City. But with Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, we’re bringing you a roundup of our favorite Adventures that would make for a great date night — or at least a good story.

Impress your date over dinner

Tailleur Whether you enjoy the tasting menu at dinner or High Tea in the afternoon, Tailleur provides delicious food in an elegant atmosphere.

A dinner date at Kansas City’s most romantic restaurants is the safest choice for a lovely night. Great food and good lighting — just don’t forget to make a reservation, especially if you’re aiming for around Valentine’s Day.

What is Kansas City's most romantic restaurant? Try these 7 lovely date night spots

Impress your date with your knowledge of historic restaurants around Kansas City. Especially ideal for a romantic outing is the Savoy — an iconic restaurant with a calm ambiance that caters to discreet conversation.

Kansas City's oldest restaurants: Where you can still eat your way through city history

Or, dazzle your date with your intimate knowledge of every Kansas City establishment that’s gotten the Guy Fieri bump — and let them choose which one you’ll dine at.

'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Kansas City: Every restaurant Guy Fieri has visited so far

Stop responding to your date with, “What?!” For an evening that’s on the softer side, centered around good conversation, try our list of quiet restaurants with the best food in town.

Many Kansas City bars and restaurants are too loud. These quieter dining spots are just right

Do something fun together

Crown Center Ice Terrace Ice skating at Crown Center's outdoor Ice Terrace is a tradition spanning generations of Kansas Citians and holiday travelers.

Bowling: It’s casual with a hint of competition — a safe choice, especially for a first date, that can also accommodate two more for a double date.

Want to go bowling in Kansas City? These are some of the best lanes around the metro

Let your inner kid shine — or show them your competitive side — with a game of pickleball, pinball or mini golf.

What can adults do for fun around Kansas City? Here are some of our favorite activities

Embrace the cold and cozy up with these winter weather favorites. What could be more romantic than an evening at Crown Center Ice Terrace? (Open into March.)

Where are Kansas City's 'hidden gems' for cold-weather fun? Here's what locals suggest

Learn something new together

Celia Morton / KCUR 89.3 Salsa dancing at Society in the Crossroads.

Nothing says “I’m FUN” like taking your date to a swing dancing class. And if your date’s not into it, don’t fret — knowing how to swing dance is a guaranteed setup for your future meet-cute.

Want to learn to swing dance in Kansas City? Here's where to take your first steps

Trivia night is a great time to impress your date with your knowledge of random facts — and an even better way to learn about your partner’s vast knowledge of ‘90s boy bands and capitol cities around the world.

A guide to Kansas City's best trivia nights for every day of the week

Tap into your creative side with a pottery class date night. Many ceramics studios offer date night pottery classes for this reason, including classes for Valentine’s Day (though they’re nearly sold out).

Explore Kansas City's ceramics scene with these pottery classes and artisan shops

Get bolder

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 There's plenty of inspiration at Windhorse Tattoo's art filled studio in Tower District.

Go big with a tattoo date. Adventurous? You bet. Just skip inking your date’s name on your body.

Want to get a tattoo in Kansas City? Here are some artists and studios to check out

Take the plunge. Adopt a kitten from one of these Kansas City-area cat cafes. You’ll work out the custody details later.

At these Kansas City cat cafés, you can snack and hang with feline friends — then bring one home

Does your partner live for Halloween? Geek out on ghost stories? Book a night out at one of these ghost hunts, or stay at the Sally House in Atchison, Kansas. It will either strengthen your relationship, or give you both a phenomenal story to tell later.