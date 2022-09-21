Missouri Senate candidate Antoine Jennings: 'I'm ready to fight'
The Democrat running for Missouri's District 8 is willing to work across the aisle with those "who truly want to represent the people."
Antoine Jennings is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, but 11 years ago he settled in Blue Springs, Missouri, where he served on the city's Human Relations Commission.
Now a Democratic candidate for the Missouri Senate's District 8, Jennings explained his position on accountability, bodily autonomy, the importance of getting to the polls and the special session currently underway in Jefferson City.
The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit), also was invited to participate in this interview. He declined.
- Antoine Jennings, (D-Blue Springs), candidate for the Missouri Senate from District 8