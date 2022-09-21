© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missouri Senate candidate Antoine Jennings: 'I'm ready to fight'

Published September 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Antoine Jennings
Jennings for Senate
Antoine Jennings lives in Blue Springs, Missouri, and works in the nonprofit sector.

The Democrat running for Missouri's District 8 is willing to work across the aisle with those "who truly want to represent the people."

Antoine Jennings is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, but 11 years ago he settled in Blue Springs, Missouri, where he served on the city's Human Relations Commission.

Now a Democratic candidate for the Missouri Senate's District 8, Jennings explained his position on accountability, bodily autonomy, the importance of getting to the polls and the special session currently underway in Jefferson City.

The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit), also was invited to participate in this interview. He declined.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri SenatetaxesMissouri Elections 2022Electionsabortionvotingvoters
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content