Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'

Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate.

The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone through a lot of things that a lot of people go through," Shorter said, adding that makes them a candidate who understands "what life is like for everyday Missourians."

A 2020 graduate of the University of Kansas, Shorter shared their stance on public education, taxes, healthcare and censorship.

The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), also was invited to participate in this interview. He did not reply by the deadline.

