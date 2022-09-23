Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
The Democratic candidate for Missouri's District 34 Senate seat opposes the special session for tax cuts when lawmakers should be looking at "what our government should be doing for us."
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate.
The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone through a lot of things that a lot of people go through," Shorter said, adding that makes them a candidate who understands "what life is like for everyday Missourians."
A 2020 graduate of the University of Kansas, Shorter shared their stance on public education, taxes, healthcare and censorship.
The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), also was invited to participate in this interview. He did not reply by the deadline.
- Sarah Shorter (D), candidate for the Missouri Senate, District 34