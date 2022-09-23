© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'

Published September 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Sharper
https://www.shorter4statesenate.com/

The Democratic candidate for Missouri's District 34 Senate seat opposes the special session for tax cuts when lawmakers should be looking at "what our government should be doing for us."

Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate.

The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone through a lot of things that a lot of people go through," Shorter said, adding that makes them a candidate who understands "what life is like for everyday Missourians."

A 2020 graduate of the University of Kansas, Shorter shared their stance on public education, taxes, healthcare and censorship.

The Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), also was invited to participate in this interview. He did not reply by the deadline.

  • Sarah Shorter (D), candidate for the Missouri Senate, District 34
Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsElectionsMissouri Elections 2022LGBTQtaxesEducation fundinghealth care
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content