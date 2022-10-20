© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Crane Brewing and KC Media Collective launch a new beer benefiting nonprofit journalism

Published October 20, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
image_50399745.JPG
Reginald David
/
KCUR 89.3
Raytown’s Crane Brewing Company announced the release of “Brewshound,” a new hazy pale ale benefitting The Kansas City Media Collective

The KC Media Collective and Raytown’s Crane Brewing Company are collaborating on the “Brewshound,” a new hazy pale ale that benefits local journalism.

Crane Brewing Company prides themselves on being a community brewery, and says it's their duty to give back whenever possible.

Chris Meyers, co-founder and co-owner, credits himself and head brewer Bryan Stewart for coming up with the idea to have a beer dedicated to support journalism.

The KC Media Collective is a collaborative initiative between nonprofit media organizations in Kansas City, including KCUR, dedicated to making local news more easily accessible, equitable and sustainable.

"It's something that I've been had a passion for. I'm a news junkie and of course local journalism." Meyers states. "Our head brewer Brian also came from journalism and we're really glad it all came about."

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcraft beerlocal foodbeerKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content