Crane Brewing and KC Media Collective launch a new beer benefiting nonprofit journalism
The KC Media Collective and Raytown’s Crane Brewing Company are collaborating on the “Brewshound,” a new hazy pale ale that benefits local journalism.
Crane Brewing Company prides themselves on being a community brewery, and says it's their duty to give back whenever possible.
Chris Meyers, co-founder and co-owner, credits himself and head brewer Bryan Stewart for coming up with the idea to have a beer dedicated to support journalism.
The KC Media Collective is a collaborative initiative between nonprofit media organizations in Kansas City, including KCUR, dedicated to making local news more easily accessible, equitable and sustainable.
"It's something that I've been had a passion for. I'm a news junkie and of course local journalism." Meyers states. "Our head brewer Brian also came from journalism and we're really glad it all came about."
- Chris Meyers, co-founder and co-owner of Crane Brewing Co.